Conroe City Council to hold Workshop on February 22nd and Regular Meeting February 23rd

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2017 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Update on Water Issues.
|P. Virgadamo
|B.
|Discuss a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project, known as Daily Fill, a convenience store and gas station located at 1222 N. FM 3083 W.
|N. Mikeska
|C.
|Transportation Department Project Updates.
|T. Woolley
|D.
|Discuss bid award for M.P. Clark Roadway Construction.
|S. Taylor
|E.
|Discuss Solar Powered Flashing School Zone Assemblies Bid.
|S. Taylor
|F.
|Discuss professional engineering services contract for the design of Spirit of Texas Plaza pathways and roadway extension.
|S. Taylor
|G.
|Discuss requested easement abandonment in Ladera Creek Section 2.
|S. Taylor
|H.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for requested abandonment of a waterline easement in Ladera Creek Section 2.
· Conduct hearing and receive comment Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|I.
|Discuss recommendations for the 2017 Arts Development Grant Program.
|M. Riggens
|J.
|Discuss 2017 payment increase in the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District water use fee.
|P. Virgadamo
|K.
|Discuss Solid Waste Services RFP.
|S. Williams
|L.
|Discuss Resolution authorizing Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 92 to issue Series 2017 Unlimited Tax Bonds in the amount of $1,500,000.
|M. Winberry
|M.
|Discuss Resolution supporting the passage of legislation creating Montgomery County MUD 157.
|M. Winberry
|N.
|Discuss Resolution supporting the passage of legislation creating Montgomery County MUD 158.
|O.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 relating to:
· Halperin vs. City of Conroe (annexation lawsuit)
· SJRA GRP Contract litigation
· Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process
Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2017 – 9:30 A.M.
INVOCATION/PLEDGE PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider approving a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project, known as Daily Fill, a convenience store and gas station located at 1222 N. FM 3083 W.
|N. Mikeska
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider Solid Waste Services RFP.
|S. Williams
|3.
|January 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report.
|S. Williams
|4.
|Workshop
|Consider recommendations for the 2017 Arts Development Grant Program.
|M. Riggens
|5.
|Workshop
|Consider withholding payment of the 2017 increase in the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District water use fee.
|P. Virgadamo
|6.
|Workshop
|Consider Resolution authorizing Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 92 to issue Series 2017 Unlimited Tax Bonds in the amount of $1,500,000.
|M. Winberry
|CONSENT AGENDA
|
7.
|
Workshop
|
Consider awarding bid for M.P. Clark Roadway Construction.
|
S. Taylor
|8.
|Workshop
|Consider awarding Solar Powered Flashing School Zone Assemblies Bid.
|S. Taylor
|9.
|Workshop
|Consider Professional Engineering Services Contract for the design of Spirit of Texas Plaza pathways and roadway extension.
|S. Taylor
|10.
|Workshop
|Consider requested easement abandonment in Ladera Creek Section 2.
|S. Taylor
|11.
|Consider approving Developer Reimbursement Payments from West Fork Tax Increment Reinvestment Fund.
|M. Winberry
|12.
|Workshop
|Consider Resolution supporting the passage of legislation creating Montgomery County MUD 157.
|M. Winberry
|13.
|Workshop
|Consider Resolution supporting the passage of legislation creating Montgomery County MUD 158.
|M. Winberry
|14.
|City Council Minutes held January 25 & 26, 2017, February 6, 2017, and
February 8 & 9, 2017.
|S. Gorjón
|15.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 16th day of February 2017.
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary