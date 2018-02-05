CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP FEBRUARY SEVENTH AND REGULAR MEETING FEBRUARY EIGHTH

NOTICE OF REGULAR

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A. Discuss recommendations for the Arts and Cultural Development Grant Program. M. Riggens B. Discuss recommendation for Feasibility Study Services for The Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center. M. Riggens C. Discuss 2018 CVB Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Grants. S. Overby D. Discuss an amendment to Sec. 90-28, Downtown District Sign Regulations, City Code of Ordinances, to cover individual business or structure lighting in the downtown. N. Mikeska E. CIP Update. T. Woolley F. Discuss an across-the-board cost of living increase (COLA) for City employees. S. Williams G. Discuss approval of Bond Counsel. S. Williams H. Discuss recommendation to proceed with the firm Garfield Public/Private LLC to conduct feasibility study for the Conroe Event Center. P. Virgadamo I. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071, 551.074 and 551.086 relating to: Financial incentives to attract a business prospect to locate within the City

Performance Evaluation of the City Secretary

Discuss appointment of Director of Engineering

Discuss appointment of Executive Director of Economic Development

SJRA GRP Contract Litigation

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda. Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

ACTION AGENDA

1. Workshop 2018 CVB Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Grants. S. Overby 2. Workshop Consider approving an amendment to Sec. 90-28, Downtown District Sign Regulations, City Code of Ordinances, to cover individual business or structure lighting in the downtown. N. Mikeska 3. Workshop Consider approval of Bond Counsel. S. Williams 4. December 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams 5. Ordering City of Conroe General Election for May 5, 2018. S. Gorjón 6. Workshop Consider recommendation to proceed with the firm Garfield Public/Private LLC to conduct feasibility study for the Conroe Event Center. P. Virgadamo CONSENT AGENDA 7. Workshop Consider recommendations for the Arts and Cultural Development Grant Program. M. Riggens 8. Workshop Consider recommendation for Feasibility Study Services for The Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center. M. Riggens 9. Consider amendment to C.A.R.E. Corp Contract. P. Dupuis 10. Consider approval of an across-the-board cost of living increase (COLA) for City employees. S. Williams 11. Consider contract with William Craft and wife, Valerie Craft authorizing the purchase of certain real property adjacent to McDade Park and authorizing the Mayor to take all actions necessary to complete the purchase in accordance with the contract. M. Winberry 12. Payment of statements. S. Williams

Adjourn.

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 2nd day of February 2018.

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary