CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP JANUARY 24TH AND REGULAR MEETING JANUARY 25TH

Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551 relating to:

· Consultation with attorney concerning the following pending claims and litigation: SJRA GRP Contract litigation – Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules – 551-071

· Consultation concerning the purchase, sale, or value of real property – 551- 072

· Performance Evaluation of the Assistant City Administrator/Chief Financial Officer – 551.074

Reconvene Open Meeting