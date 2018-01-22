CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP JANUARY 24TH AND REGULAR MEETING JANUARY 25TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, JANUARY 25, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Discuss City participation in the construction cost of an oversized water main, in the City limits, along Sapp Road to serve AA-Affordable Storage and other area properties.
|T. Woolley
|B.
|Discuss naming the education pool at the Conroe Aquatic Center.
|M. Riggens
|C.
|Discuss Bylaws for Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Advisory Council – with term limits.
|S. Overby
|D.
|Discuss approval of a three (3) year contract with LCRA Environmental Laboratory Services for EPA UCMR4 Testing.
|N. McGuire
|E.
|Discuss Resolution of acceptance of the Texas OOG Grant 3441601 – Rifle-Resistant Body Armor.
|P. Dupuis
|F.
|Discuss bid award for the traffic signal installation at FM 1488 and Grace Crossing.
|T. Woolley
|G.
|Discuss bid award for the Sanitary Sewer Overflow Initiative Program (SSOI) Section 6 Project.
|T. Woolley
|H.
|FY 17-18 1st Quarter Investment Report.
|S. Williams
|I.
|FY 17-18 1st Quarter Revenue Update.
|S. Williams
|J.
|OPEB Trust (Retiree Insurance) FY 17-18 1st Quarter Investment Report.
|S. Williams
|K.
|Discuss amending Section 2-383 Control Measures for Approval of Invoices in the City’s Code of Ordinances.
|S. Williams
|L.
|Discuss Financial Management Policy Review including Purchasing Policy, Revenue Handling Manual, Investment Policy, Arbitrage Policy, and Post-Issuance Debt Policy.
|S. Williams
|M.
|Discuss Interlocal Agreement between the City of Conroe and Montgomery County Hospital District to utilize purchasing contracts of each entity to purchase various types of equipment and services.
|S. Williams
|N.
|Request the DOJ and the FBI to investigate the origin and creation of the SJRA/GRP, the GRP contract together with all related parties thereto.
|Councilman
Ham
|O.
|Discuss a Resolution suspending for 90 days a gas utility rate increase to be implemented on February 9, 2018 by SiENERGY LP for its customers in Conroe, Texas and authorizing the City to participate in a review of the proposed rates by the Gulf Coast Coalition of Cities served by SiENERGY and authorizing necessary legal and consulting services to be reimbursed as rate case expenses by SiENERGY.
|M. Winberry
|P.
|Discuss Tax Abatement Agreement with FedEX Freight, Inc. and Scannell Properties
#292, LLC.
|M. Winberry
|
Q.
|
Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551 relating to:
· Consultation with attorney concerning the following pending claims and litigation: SJRA GRP Contract litigation – Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules – 551-071
· Consultation concerning the purchase, sale, or value of real property – 551- 072
· Performance Evaluation of the Assistant City Administrator/Chief Financial Officer – 551.074
Reconvene Open Meeting
|
Mayor Powell
|
Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE
THURSDAY, JANUARY 25, 2018 – 9:30 A.M.
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of City participation in the construction cost of an oversized water main, in the City limits, along Sapp Road to serve AA-Affordable Storage and other area properties.
|T. Woolley
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider bid award for the traffic signal installation at FM 1488 and Grace Crossing.
|T. Woolley
|3.
|Workshop
|Consider bid award for the Sanitary Sewer Overflow Initiative Program (SSOI) Section 6 Project.
|T. Woolley
|4.
|Second amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18.
|S. Williams
|5.
|First amendment to the City’s Capital Improvement (CIP) Budget for FY 17-18.
|S. Williams
|6.
|Workshop
|Amend Section 2-383 Control Measures for Approval of Invoices in the City’s Code of Ordinances.
|S. Williams
|7.
|Workshop
|Consider request to the DOJ and the FBI to investigate the origin and creation of the SJRA/GRP, the GRP contract together with all related parties thereto.
|Councilman
Ham
|8.
|Workshop
|Consider a Resolution suspending for 90 days a gas utility rate increase to be implemented on February 9, 2018 by SiENERGY LP for its customers in Conroe, Texas and authorizing the City to participate in a review of the proposed rates by the Gulf Coast Coalition of Cities served by SiENERGY and authorizing necessary legal and consulting services to be reimbursed as rate case expense by SiENERGY.
|M. Winberry
|CONSENT AGENDA
|9.
|Workshop
|Consider naming the education pool at the Conroe Aquatic Center.
|M. Riggens
|10.
|Workshop
|Consider Bylaws for Convention & Visitor Bureau Tourism Advisory Council – with term limits.
|S. Overby
|11.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a three (3) year contract with LCRA Environmental Laboratory Services for EPA UCMR4 Testing.
|N. McGuire
|12.
|Workshop
|Consider a Resolution of acceptance of the Texas OOG Grant 3441601 – Rifle- Resistant Body Armor.
|P. Dupuis
|13.
|Workshop
|Consider Financial Management Policy Review including Purchasing Policy, Revenue Handling Manual, Investment Policy, Arbitrage Policy, and Post- Issuance Debt Policy.
|S. Williams
|14.
|Workshop
|Consider Interlocal Agreement between the City of Conroe and Montgomery County Hospital District to utilize purchasing contracts of each entity to purchase various types of equipment and services.
|S. Williams
|15.
|Workshop
|FY 17-18 1st Quarter Investment Report.
|S. Williams
|16.
|Workshop
|Consider Tax Abatement Agreement with FedEx Freight, Inc. and Scannell Properties #292, LLC.
|M. Winberry
|17.
|Workshop Executive Session
|Approve Conroe Industrial Development Corporation contract for purchase of 610 acres of land for the expansion of the Conroe Park North Industrial Park.
|M. Winberry
|18.
|Authorize Mayor to execute and deliver a document consenting to the assignment of landlord’s interest in a Tax Abatement Agreement with Clay Partners – P.D. Conroe #2 L.P. and Professional Directional Enterprises, Inc.
|M. Winberry
|19.
|Commission and Board Meeting absences.
|T. Woolley
|20.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
Adjourn.
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 19th day of January 2018.