CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP JANUARY TENTH AND REGULAR MEETING JANUARY 11TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR
CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS
RECONVENES: THURSDAY, JANUARY 11, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN
EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.
CALL TO ORDER
CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Discuss First Thursday Concert Series Agreement.
|M. Riggens
|B.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing on proposed Tax Abatement Agreement with Bauer-Pileco, Inc.
· Conduct hearing and receive comments
Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|C.
|Discuss a proposed Resolution authorizing the application to the US Foreign Trade Zones Board for a grant of authority for expansion of FTZ #265 in Conroe Park North.
|D. Scheiner
|D.
|Discuss a variance to Chapter 14, Buildings and Building Regulations, Section 14-84 Additional Requirements for Hotels, of the City Code of Ordinances, for a proposed hotel to be located on 1.68 acres off IH-45.
|N. Mikeska
|E.
|Discuss a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project known as the Gullo Expansion, located off IH-45.
|N. Mikeska
|F.
|CIP Update.
|T. Woolley
|G.
|Discuss proposed contract extension for City of Conroe Fixed Route Service with ADA Complementary Paratransit Service – Solicitation No. 2014-8-21.
|T. Woolley
|H.
|Discuss professional services proposal for the SH-105/IH-45 Sanitary Sewer Phase 3.
|T. Woolley
|I.
|Discuss professional services proposal for the Rehabilitation of Pollok Drive and Conroe Park Area design.
|T. Woolley
|J.
|Discuss approving Incentive Pay Structure Additions for Public Works.
|N. McGuire
|K.
|Discuss agreement with the City of Huntsville, Texas for animal shelter services.
|P. Dupuis
|L.
|Discuss Ordinance providing for regulation of assisted living facilities.
|M. Winberry
|M.
|Discuss a Resolution designating a community venue project and designating the sources of revenue and means of financing the proposed project.
|M. Winberry
|N.
|Discuss Resolution directing the City Administrator to withhold payment of the increase to the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District regulatory fee implemented on January 1, 2018.
|M. Winberry
|O.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551 relating to:
Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE
THURSDAY, JANUARY 11, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.
CALL TO ORDER
CALL OF ROLL
INVOCATION/PLEDGE
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of proposed Tax Abatement Agreement with Bauer-Pileco, Inc.
|D. Scheiner
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider approving a variance to Chapter 14, Buildings and Building Regulations, Section 14-84 Additional Requirements for Hotels, of the City Code of Ordinances, for a proposed hotel to be located on 1.68 acres off IH-45.
|N. Mikeska
|3.
|Workshop
|Consider approving a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project known as the Gullo Expansion, located off IH-45.
|N. Mikeska
|4.
|Workshop
|Consider professional services proposal for the SH-105/IH-45 Sanitary Sewer Phase 3.
|T. Woolley
|5.
|Workshop
|Consider professional services proposal for the Rehabilitation of Pollok Drive and Conroe Park Area design.
|T. Woolley
|6.
|November 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report.
|S. Williams
|7.
|Workshop
|Consider Ordinance providing for regulation of assisted living facilities.
|M. Winberry
|8.
|Workshop
|Consider a Resolution designating a community venue project and designating the sources of revenue and means of financing the proposed project.
|M. Winberry
|9.
|Workshop
|Consider a Resolution directing the City Administrator to withhold payment of the increase to the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District regulatory fee implemented on January 1, 2018.
|M. Winberry
|CONSENT AGENDA
|10.
|Workshop
|Consider First Thursday Concert Series Agreement.
|M. Riggens
|11.
|Workshop
|Consider proposed Resolution authorizing the application to the US Foreign Trade Zones Board for a grant of authority for expansion of FTZ #265 in Conroe Park North.
|D. Scheiner
|12.
|Workshop
|Consider proposed contract extension for City of Conroe Fixed Route Service with ADA Complementary Paratransit Service-Solicitation No. 2014-8-21.
|T. Woolley
|13.
|Workshop
|Consider approving Incentive Pay Structure Additions for Public Works.
|N. McGuire
|14.
|Workshop
|Consider agreement with the City of Huntsville, Texas for animal shelter services.
|P. Dupuis
|15.
|Council Meeting Minutes held November 8 & 9, 2017.
|S. Gorjón
|16.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
Adjourn.
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 5th day of January 2018.
_________________________________________
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary
Agenda Items: Council may vote and/or act upon each of the items listed in this agenda in an order considered to be convenient to the public and Council. One agenda item will be discussed at a time unless logic and practical consideration allow similar topics to be considered together for purposes of convenience and efficiency.
It is the policy of the City of Conroe to afford disabled persons maximum access to all public meetings. The City of Conroe will make reasonable accommodations to address the needs of persons with vision or hearing impairments or other disabilities, including the provision of readers or sign language interpreters when r