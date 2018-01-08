CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP JANUARY TENTH AND REGULAR MEETING JANUARY 11TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, JANUARY 11, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A. Discuss First Thursday Concert Series Agreement. M. Riggens B. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing on proposed Tax Abatement Agreement with Bauer-Pileco, Inc. · Conduct hearing and receive comments Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell C. Discuss a proposed Resolution authorizing the application to the US Foreign Trade Zones Board for a grant of authority for expansion of FTZ #265 in Conroe Park North. D. Scheiner D. Discuss a variance to Chapter 14, Buildings and Building Regulations, Section 14-84 Additional Requirements for Hotels, of the City Code of Ordinances, for a proposed hotel to be located on 1.68 acres off IH-45. N. Mikeska E. Discuss a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project known as the Gullo Expansion, located off IH-45. N. Mikeska F. CIP Update. T. Woolley G. Discuss proposed contract extension for City of Conroe Fixed Route Service with ADA Complementary Paratransit Service – Solicitation No. 2014-8-21. T. Woolley H. Discuss professional services proposal for the SH-105/IH-45 Sanitary Sewer Phase 3. T. Woolley I. Discuss professional services proposal for the Rehabilitation of Pollok Drive and Conroe Park Area design. T. Woolley J. Discuss approving Incentive Pay Structure Additions for Public Works. N. McGuire K. Discuss agreement with the City of Huntsville, Texas for animal shelter services. P. Dupuis L. Discuss Ordinance providing for regulation of assisted living facilities. M. Winberry M. Discuss a Resolution designating a community venue project and designating the sources of revenue and means of financing the proposed project. M. Winberry N. Discuss Resolution directing the City Administrator to withhold payment of the increase to the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District regulatory fee implemented on January 1, 2018. M. Winberry O. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551 relating to: Performance Evaluation of Human Resources Director – 551.074

Internal Auditor Annual Review – 551.074

Purchase and/or exchange of property – 551.072

Consultation with attorney concerning the following pending claims and litigation: SJRA GRP Contract litigation – Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process – 551-071 Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda. Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

ACTION AGENDA

1. Workshop Consider approval of proposed Tax Abatement Agreement with Bauer-Pileco, Inc. D. Scheiner 2. Workshop Consider approving a variance to Chapter 14, Buildings and Building Regulations, Section 14-84 Additional Requirements for Hotels, of the City Code of Ordinances, for a proposed hotel to be located on 1.68 acres off IH-45. N. Mikeska 3. Workshop Consider approving a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project known as the Gullo Expansion, located off IH-45. N. Mikeska 4. Workshop Consider professional services proposal for the SH-105/IH-45 Sanitary Sewer Phase 3. T. Woolley 5. Workshop Consider professional services proposal for the Rehabilitation of Pollok Drive and Conroe Park Area design. T. Woolley 6. November 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams 7. Workshop Consider Ordinance providing for regulation of assisted living facilities. M. Winberry 8. Workshop Consider a Resolution designating a community venue project and designating the sources of revenue and means of financing the proposed project. M. Winberry 9. Workshop Consider a Resolution directing the City Administrator to withhold payment of the increase to the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District regulatory fee implemented on January 1, 2018. M. Winberry CONSENT AGENDA 10. Workshop Consider First Thursday Concert Series Agreement. M. Riggens 11. Workshop Consider proposed Resolution authorizing the application to the US Foreign Trade Zones Board for a grant of authority for expansion of FTZ #265 in Conroe Park North. D. Scheiner 12. Workshop Consider proposed contract extension for City of Conroe Fixed Route Service with ADA Complementary Paratransit Service-Solicitation No. 2014-8-21. T. Woolley 13. Workshop Consider approving Incentive Pay Structure Additions for Public Works. N. McGuire 14. Workshop Consider agreement with the City of Huntsville, Texas for animal shelter services. P. Dupuis 15. Council Meeting Minutes held November 8 & 9, 2017. S. Gorjón 16. Payment of statements. S. Williams

Adjourn.

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 5th day of January 2018.

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary

