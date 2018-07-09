Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP JULY 11TH AND REGULAR MEETING JULY 12TH

by | Jul 9, 2018 | Local News

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

 

CONVENES:              WEDNESDAY, JULY 11, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES:         THURSDAY, JULY 12, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

 

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

 

 

WORK SESSION

 

 

A. Presentation of the 2018 CDBG Fair Housing Poster Contest Winners. N. Mikeska
B. Presentation regarding a proposed Conroe Founders Day Celebration. N. Mikeska
C. Discuss minimum housing standards for owner occupied, rental single family houses, and multi-family units as related to exterior dis-repair and deterioration. N. Mikeska
D. Discuss amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit the placement of shipping containers at designated locations on commercial property. N. Mikeska
E. Discuss amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit certain vehicle storage practices by auto repair businesses. N. Mikeska
F. Discuss Resolution adopting the CDBG 2018 Annual Action Plan and authorizing the Mayor to sign all documents for transmittal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and for the acceptance and implementation of the grant. N. Mikeska
G. CIP Update. T. Woolley
H. Discuss awarding bid for construction of new sign building and storage covers, at the Public Works Service Center. N. McGuire
I. Discuss awarding bid for Water Well SCADA Project. N. McGuire
J. Discuss Longmire Creek Estates Phase 1 payment. S. Williams
K. Discuss Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission and provide an update on the progress of the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park. P. Virgadamo
L. Review  proposed  Strategic  Partnership  Agreements  for  Star  Ridge  Master  Planned Community MUDs 106, 111, 157, and 158. M. Winberry
M. Discuss Interlocal Agreement with Montgomery County related to Barton Woods Section 3 Subdivision. M. Winberry
N. Discuss Resolution approving a request by the City of Willis to provide temporary water service in a portion of the City of Conroe’s ETJ. M. Winberry

 

 

O. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 relating to:

·         SJRA GRP Contract Litigation

·         Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules

·         Nuisance abatement at 301 S. 1st Street Reconvene Open Meeting

 Mayor Powell
Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

 

RECESS

 

RECONVENE THURSDAY, JULY 12, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

 

ACTION AGENDA

 

1. Workshop Consider amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit the placement of shipping containers at designated locations on commercial property. N. Mikeska
2. Workshop Consider amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit certain vehicle storage practices by auto repair businesses. N. Mikeska
3. Workshop Consider approval of a Resolution adopting the CDBG 2018 Annual Action Plan and authorizing the Mayor to sign all documents for transmittal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and for the acceptance and implementation of the grant. N. Mikeska
4. Set Public Hearing for the FY 2018-2019 Operating Budget. S. Williams
5. Workshop Consider  Resolution  approving  a  request  by  the  City  of  Willis  to  provide temporary water service in a portion of the City of Conroe’s ETJ. M. Winberry
CONSENT AGENDA
6. Workshop Award Bid for construction of new sign building and storage covers, at the Public Works Service Center. N. McGuire
7. Workshop Award Bid for Water Well SCADA Project. N. McGuire
8 Workshop Consider Longmire Creek Estates Phase 1 payment. S. Williams
9. Workshop Authorize staff to establish schedule and publish public hearing notices for consideration of proposed Strategic Partnership Agreements for Star Ridge Master Planned Community MUDs 106, 111, 157, and 158. M. Winberry
10. Workshop Consider Interlocal Agreement with Montgomery County related to Barton Woods Section 3 Subdivision. M. Winberry
11. Council Minutes held June 13 and 14, 2018. S. Gorjón
12. Payment of statements. S. Williams

 

Adjourn.

 

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 6th day of July 2018.

 

 

 

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary