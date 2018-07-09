CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP JULY 11TH AND REGULAR MEETING JULY 12TH

A. Presentation of the 2018 CDBG Fair Housing Poster Contest Winners. N. Mikeska

B. Presentation regarding a proposed Conroe Founders Day Celebration. N. Mikeska

C. Discuss minimum housing standards for owner occupied, rental single family houses, and multi-family units as related to exterior dis-repair and deterioration. N. Mikeska

D. Discuss amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit the placement of shipping containers at designated locations on commercial property. N. Mikeska

E. Discuss amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit certain vehicle storage practices by auto repair businesses. N. Mikeska

F. Discuss Resolution adopting the CDBG 2018 Annual Action Plan and authorizing the Mayor to sign all documents for transmittal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and for the acceptance and implementation of the grant. N. Mikeska

G. CIP Update. T. Woolley

H. Discuss awarding bid for construction of new sign building and storage covers, at the Public Works Service Center. N. McGuire

I. Discuss awarding bid for Water Well SCADA Project. N. McGuire

J. Discuss Longmire Creek Estates Phase 1 payment. S. Williams

K. Discuss Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission and provide an update on the progress of the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park. P. Virgadamo

L. Review proposed Strategic Partnership Agreements for Star Ridge Master Planned Community MUDs 106, 111, 157, and 158. M. Winberry

M. Discuss Interlocal Agreement with Montgomery County related to Barton Woods Section 3 Subdivision. M. Winberry