CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP JULY 11TH AND REGULAR MEETING JULY 12TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, JULY 11, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, JULY 12, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Presentation of the 2018 CDBG Fair Housing Poster Contest Winners.
|N. Mikeska
|B.
|Presentation regarding a proposed Conroe Founders Day Celebration.
|N. Mikeska
|C.
|Discuss minimum housing standards for owner occupied, rental single family houses, and multi-family units as related to exterior dis-repair and deterioration.
|N. Mikeska
|D.
|Discuss amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit the placement of shipping containers at designated locations on commercial property.
|N. Mikeska
|E.
|Discuss amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit certain vehicle storage practices by auto repair businesses.
|N. Mikeska
|F.
|Discuss Resolution adopting the CDBG 2018 Annual Action Plan and authorizing the Mayor to sign all documents for transmittal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and for the acceptance and implementation of the grant.
|N. Mikeska
|G.
|CIP Update.
|T. Woolley
|H.
|Discuss awarding bid for construction of new sign building and storage covers, at the Public Works Service Center.
|N. McGuire
|I.
|Discuss awarding bid for Water Well SCADA Project.
|N. McGuire
|J.
|Discuss Longmire Creek Estates Phase 1 payment.
|S. Williams
|K.
|Discuss Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission and provide an update on the progress of the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park.
|P. Virgadamo
|L.
|Review proposed Strategic Partnership Agreements for Star Ridge Master Planned Community MUDs 106, 111, 157, and 158.
|M. Winberry
|M.
|Discuss Interlocal Agreement with Montgomery County related to Barton Woods Section 3 Subdivision.
|M. Winberry
|N.
|Discuss Resolution approving a request by the City of Willis to provide temporary water service in a portion of the City of Conroe’s ETJ.
|M. Winberry
|O.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 relating to:
· SJRA GRP Contract Litigation
· Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules
· Nuisance abatement at 301 S. 1st Street Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE THURSDAY, JULY 12, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit the placement of shipping containers at designated locations on commercial property.
|N. Mikeska
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit certain vehicle storage practices by auto repair businesses.
|N. Mikeska
|3.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a Resolution adopting the CDBG 2018 Annual Action Plan and authorizing the Mayor to sign all documents for transmittal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and for the acceptance and implementation of the grant.
|N. Mikeska
|4.
|Set Public Hearing for the FY 2018-2019 Operating Budget.
|S. Williams
|5.
|Workshop
|Consider Resolution approving a request by the City of Willis to provide temporary water service in a portion of the City of Conroe’s ETJ.
|M. Winberry
|CONSENT AGENDA
|6.
|Workshop
|Award Bid for construction of new sign building and storage covers, at the Public Works Service Center.
|N. McGuire
|7.
|Workshop
|Award Bid for Water Well SCADA Project.
|N. McGuire
|8
|Workshop
|Consider Longmire Creek Estates Phase 1 payment.
|S. Williams
|9.
|Workshop
|Authorize staff to establish schedule and publish public hearing notices for consideration of proposed Strategic Partnership Agreements for Star Ridge Master Planned Community MUDs 106, 111, 157, and 158.
|M. Winberry
|10.
|Workshop
|Consider Interlocal Agreement with Montgomery County related to Barton Woods Section 3 Subdivision.
|M. Winberry
|11.
|Council Minutes held June 13 and 14, 2018.
|S. Gorjón
|12.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
Adjourn.
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 6th day of July 2018.
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary