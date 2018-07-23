Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Conroe City Council to hold Workshop July 25th and Regular Meeting July 26th

Jul 23, 2018

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

 

CONVENES:              WEDNESDAY, JULY 25, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES:         THURSDAY, JULY 26, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

 

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

 

 

WORK SESSION

 

 

A. Public Hearing for a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 1, Valero Store No. 1485 Subdivision Minor Plat. T. Woolley
B. Discuss approval of a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 1, Valero Store No. 1485 Subdivision Minor Plat. T. Woolley
C. Discuss reducing the existing speed limit on Airport Road from N. Loop 336 to northeast of Eastwood Drive. T. Woolley
D. Discuss updates to the Purchasing Policy S. Williams
E. FY 17-18 3rd Quarter Revenue Update S. Williams
F. FY 17-18 3rd Quarter Investment Report S. Williams
G. OPEB Trust (Retiree Insurance) FY 17-18 3rd Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams
H. Internal Audit Update. S. Mattson
I. Discuss approval of the Montgomery County Emergency Communication District Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2019. P. Virgadamo
J. Discuss City Council Rules of Procedure. Mayor Powell
K. Discuss appointment and/or reappointment of CIDC Board Members. Mayor Powell
L.  

Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.072 and 551.074 relating to:

·         Performance Evaluation of the Director of Public Works

·         Performance Evaluation of the Director of Community Development

·         Discuss value, purchase or exchange of real property Reconvene Open Meeting

  

Mayor Powell
Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

 

RECONVENE  THURSDAY, JULY 26, 2018 – 9:30 A.M.

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

 

ACTION AGENDA

 

1. Smart 911 Presentation. K. Kreger
2. Consider  appointments  and  reappointments  to  the  Parks  and  Recreation Advisory Board. M. Riggens
3. Workshop Consider approval of a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 1, Valero Store No. 1485 Subdivision Minor Plat. T. Woolley
4. Consider Third Amendment to the City’s Capital Improvement Program Budget for FY 17-18. S. Williams
5. Consider Fifth Amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18. S. Williams
6. June 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams
CONSENT AGENDA
7. Workshop Consider reducing the existing speed limit on Airport Road from N. Loop 336 to northeast of Eastwood Drive. T. Woolley
8. Workshop Consider approving updates to the Purchasing Policy. S. Williams
9. Workshop Approve FY 17-18 3rd Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams
10. Workshop Consider Internal Audit Update. S. Mattson
11. Workshop Approve Montgomery County Emergency Communication District Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2019. P. Virgadamo
12. Workshop Approve City Council Rules of Procedure. Mayor Powell
13. Workshop Consider appointment and/or reappointment of CIDC Board Members. Mayor Powell
 

14.

  

Consider Ordinance authorizing an employment agreement with Norman McGuire to perform the duties of Director of Public Works.

  

M. Winberry
15. Commission and Board Meeting absences. T. Woolley
 

16.

  

Council Minutes held December 13 & 14, 2017 and June 27 & 28, 2018.

  

S. Gorjón

 

  1. Payment of statements. S. Williams

 

Adjourn

 

 

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 20th day of July 2018.

 

 

 

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary

 

 