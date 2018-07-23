Conroe City Council to hold Workshop July 25th and Regular Meeting July 26th

A. Public Hearing for a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 1, Valero Store No. 1485 Subdivision Minor Plat. T. Woolley

B. Discuss approval of a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 1, Valero Store No. 1485 Subdivision Minor Plat. T. Woolley

C. Discuss reducing the existing speed limit on Airport Road from N. Loop 336 to northeast of Eastwood Drive. T. Woolley

D. Discuss updates to the Purchasing Policy S. Williams

E. FY 17-18 3rd Quarter Revenue Update S. Williams

F. FY 17-18 3rd Quarter Investment Report S. Williams

G. OPEB Trust (Retiree Insurance) FY 17-18 3rd Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams

H. Internal Audit Update. S. Mattson

I. Discuss approval of the Montgomery County Emergency Communication District Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2019. P. Virgadamo

J. Discuss City Council Rules of Procedure. Mayor Powell

K. Discuss appointment and/or reappointment of CIDC Board Members. Mayor Powell

L. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.072 and 551.074 relating to: · Performance Evaluation of the Director of Public Works · Performance Evaluation of the Director of Community Development · Discuss value, purchase or exchange of real property Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell

Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.