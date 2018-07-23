Conroe City Council to hold Workshop July 25th and Regular Meeting July 26th

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, JULY 25, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, JULY 26, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Public Hearing for a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 1, Valero Store No. 1485 Subdivision Minor Plat.
|T. Woolley
|B.
|Discuss approval of a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 1, Valero Store No. 1485 Subdivision Minor Plat.
|T. Woolley
|C.
|Discuss reducing the existing speed limit on Airport Road from N. Loop 336 to northeast of Eastwood Drive.
|T. Woolley
|D.
|Discuss updates to the Purchasing Policy
|S. Williams
|E.
|FY 17-18 3rd Quarter Revenue Update
|S. Williams
|F.
|FY 17-18 3rd Quarter Investment Report
|S. Williams
|G.
|OPEB Trust (Retiree Insurance) FY 17-18 3rd Quarter Investment Report.
|S. Williams
|H.
|Internal Audit Update.
|S. Mattson
|I.
|Discuss approval of the Montgomery County Emergency Communication District Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2019.
|P. Virgadamo
|J.
|Discuss City Council Rules of Procedure.
|Mayor Powell
|K.
|Discuss appointment and/or reappointment of CIDC Board Members.
|Mayor Powell
|L.
|
Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.072 and 551.074 relating to:
· Performance Evaluation of the Director of Public Works
· Performance Evaluation of the Director of Community Development
· Discuss value, purchase or exchange of real property Reconvene Open Meeting
|
Mayor Powell
|Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE THURSDAY, JULY 26, 2018 – 9:30 A.M.
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Smart 911 Presentation.
|K. Kreger
|2.
|Consider appointments and reappointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
|M. Riggens
|3.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a request to release a 20-ft. Utility Easement in Block 1, Valero Store No. 1485 Subdivision Minor Plat.
|T. Woolley
|4.
|Consider Third Amendment to the City’s Capital Improvement Program Budget for FY 17-18.
|S. Williams
|5.
|Consider Fifth Amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18.
|S. Williams
|6.
|June 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report.
|S. Williams
|CONSENT AGENDA
|7.
|Workshop
|Consider reducing the existing speed limit on Airport Road from N. Loop 336 to northeast of Eastwood Drive.
|T. Woolley
|8.
|Workshop
|Consider approving updates to the Purchasing Policy.
|S. Williams
|9.
|Workshop
|Approve FY 17-18 3rd Quarter Investment Report.
|S. Williams
|10.
|Workshop
|Consider Internal Audit Update.
|S. Mattson
|11.
|Workshop
|Approve Montgomery County Emergency Communication District Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2019.
|P. Virgadamo
|12.
|Workshop
|Approve City Council Rules of Procedure.
|Mayor Powell
|13.
|Workshop
|Consider appointment and/or reappointment of CIDC Board Members.
|Mayor Powell
|
14.
|
Consider Ordinance authorizing an employment agreement with Norman McGuire to perform the duties of Director of Public Works.
|
M. Winberry
|15.
|Commission and Board Meeting absences.
|T. Woolley
|
16.
|
Council Minutes held December 13 & 14, 2017 and June 27 & 28, 2018.
|
S. Gorjón
- Payment of statements. S. Williams
Adjourn
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 20th day of July 2018.
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary