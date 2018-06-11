CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP JUNE 13TH AND REGULAR MEETING JUNE 14TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR
CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS
RECONVENES: THURSDAY, JUNE 14, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN
EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.
CALL TO ORDER
CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Discuss expanded service compensation for Ride Right, LLC in accordance with the contract.
|T. Woolley
|B.
|Discuss proposal for application to the HGAC (TIP) Program Call for the Conroe Connection Maintenance Facility.
|T. Woolley
|C.
|Discuss change order to extend the Hotmix Area Project to overlay additional areas.
|T. Woolley
|D.
|Discuss change order to Pre-TV the next section of the SSOI Project.
|T. Woolley
|E.
|Discuss Developer Agreement with Living Way Church of Montgomery, Inc.
|T. Woolley
|F.
|CIP Update.
|T. Woolley
|G.
|Notice of the June 30, 2018 Runoff Election.
|S. Gorjón
|H.
|Discuss proposed Woodforest MUD 121 Strategic Partnership Agreement.
|M. Winberry
|I.
|Discuss appointment of Director to the Board of the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District.
|M. Winberry
|J.
|Discuss Health Insurance for Council members.
|P. Virgadamo
|K.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 and 551.072 relating to:
Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE
THURSDAY, JUNE 14, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.
CALL TO ORDER
CALL OF ROLL
INVOCATION/PLEDGE
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of expanded service compensation for Ride Right, LLC in accordance with the contract.
|T. Woolley
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a proposal for application to the HGAC (TIP) Program Call for the Conroe Connection Maintenance Facility.
|T. Woolley
|3.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a change order to extend the Hotmix Area Project to overlay additional areas.
|T. Woolley
|4.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a change order to Pre-TV the next section of the SSOI Project.
|T. Woolley
|5.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a Developer Agreement with Living Way Church of Montgomery, Inc.
|T. Woolley
|6.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of appointment of Director to the Board of the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District.
|M. Winberry
|CONSENT AGENDA
|7.
|Workshop
|Notice of the June 30, 2018 Runoff Election.
|S. Gorjón
|8.
|Council Minutes held April 11, 2018, April 25 & 26, 2018, and May 16, 2018.
|S. Gorjón
|9.
|Commission and Board Meeting absences.
|T. Woolley
|10.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
Adjourn.
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 8th day of June 2018. _________________________________________
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary