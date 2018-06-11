CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP JUNE 13TH AND REGULAR MEETING JUNE 14TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, JUNE 14, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A. Discuss expanded service compensation for Ride Right, LLC in accordance with the contract. T. Woolley B. Discuss proposal for application to the HGAC (TIP) Program Call for the Conroe Connection Maintenance Facility. T. Woolley C. Discuss change order to extend the Hotmix Area Project to overlay additional areas. T. Woolley D. Discuss change order to Pre-TV the next section of the SSOI Project. T. Woolley E. Discuss Developer Agreement with Living Way Church of Montgomery, Inc. T. Woolley F. CIP Update. T. Woolley G. Notice of the June 30, 2018 Runoff Election. S. Gorjón H. Discuss proposed Woodforest MUD 121 Strategic Partnership Agreement. M. Winberry I. Discuss appointment of Director to the Board of the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District. M. Winberry J. Discuss Health Insurance for Council members. P. Virgadamo K. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 and 551.072 relating to: Discuss future land acquisition

SJRA GRP Contract Litigation

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules

Claim of North Frazier Development, LLC and TA Business Ventures, LLC related to 701-705 N. Frazier Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda. Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, JUNE 14, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

ACTION AGENDA

1. Workshop Consider approval of expanded service compensation for Ride Right, LLC in accordance with the contract. T. Woolley 2. Workshop Consider approval of a proposal for application to the HGAC (TIP) Program Call for the Conroe Connection Maintenance Facility. T. Woolley 3. Workshop Consider approval of a change order to extend the Hotmix Area Project to overlay additional areas. T. Woolley 4. Workshop Consider approval of a change order to Pre-TV the next section of the SSOI Project. T. Woolley 5. Workshop Consider approval of a Developer Agreement with Living Way Church of Montgomery, Inc. T. Woolley 6. Workshop Consider approval of appointment of Director to the Board of the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District. M. Winberry CONSENT AGENDA 7. Workshop Notice of the June 30, 2018 Runoff Election. S. Gorjón 8. Council Minutes held April 11, 2018, April 25 & 26, 2018, and May 16, 2018. S. Gorjón 9. Commission and Board Meeting absences. T. Woolley 10. Payment of statements. S. Williams

Adjourn.

