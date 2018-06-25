CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP JUNE 27TH AND REGULAR MEETING JUNE 28TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, JUNE 28, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Discuss appointment of a City Council member to serve on the Tourist Advisory Council.
|S. Overby
|B.
|Discuss general form of Strategic Partnership Agreement for use in connection with ETJ MUDs.
|M. Winberry
|C.
|Discuss Ordinance authorizing 90 day suspension of proposed Entergy Texas, Inc., rate changes and authorizing participation with Entergy Texas, Inc. Service Area Cities in coalition to consider and take future action on proposed rate changes.
|M. Winberry
|D.
|Discuss establishment of a Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals to hear and determine disputes and requests for variances under the building code and related technical codes.
|M. Winberry
|E.
|Discuss expanding the Community Development Block Grant Target Area.
|N. Mikeska
|F.
|Discuss proposed Trinity Lakes MUD Strategic Partnership Agreement.
|N. Mikeska
|G.
|Discuss Resolution consenting to the request of MUD No. 15, an out-of-City ETJ MUD, for municipal consent to incorporate 3.914 acres of land, into the District.
|N. Mikeska
|H.
|Discuss Resolution consenting to the request of MUD No. 152, an out-of-City ETJ MUD, for municipal consent to incorporate 322.833 acres of land, into the district.
|N. Mikeska
|I.
|Discuss amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit the placement of shipping containers at designated locations on commercial property.
|N. Mikeska
|J.
|Discuss amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit certain vehicle storage practices by auto repair businesses.
|N. Mikeska
|K.
|Discuss Blanket Purchase Order to Montgomery County Hospital District.
|K. Kreger
|L.
|Discuss Interlocal Agreement with Conroe ISD to install flashing school speed limit signs.
|T. Woolley
|M.
|Discuss the 2018 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Call for projects.
|T. Woolley
|N.
|Discuss proposal for application to the HGAC (TIP) Program Call for the Conroe Connection Maintenance Facility.
|T. Woolley
|O.
|Discuss exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 12, Block 1, Lots 24-46.
|C. Woolley
|P.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 relating to:
· SJRA GRP Contract Litigation
· Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules
· Nuisance abatement at 301 S. 1st Street Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE THURSDAY, JUNE 28, 2018 – 9:30 A.M.
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of expanding the Community Development Block Grant Target Area.
|N. Mikeska
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a Resolution consenting to the request of MUD No. 15, an out-of-City ETJ MUD, for municipal consent to incorporate 3.914 acres of land, into the District.
|N. Mikeska
|3.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a Resolution consenting to the request of MUD No. 152, an out-of-City ETJ MUD, for municipal consent to incorporate 322.833 acres of land, into the district.
|N. Mikeska
|4.
|Workshop
|Consider amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit the placement of shipping containers at designated locations on commercial property.
|N. Mikeska
|5.
|Workshop
|Consider amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit certain vehicle storage practices by auto repair businesses.
|N. Mikeska
|6.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of Interlocal Agreement with Conroe ISD to install flashing school speed limit signs.
|T. Woolley
|7.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of the 2018 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Call for projects.
|T. Woolley
|8.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of the proposal for application to the HGAC (TIP) Program Call for the Conroe Connection Maintenance Facility.
|T. Woolley
|9.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 12, Block 1, Lots 24-46.
|T. Woolley
|10.
|Fourth amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18.
|S. Williams
|11.
|May 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report.
|S. Williams
|12.
|Workshop Executive Session
|Authorize the City Attorney to take all actions necessary pursuant to Texas Local Gov. Code Chapter 54 to enforce Fire Code, Building Code and other Health and Safety Ordinance violations at 301 S. 1st Street, commonly known as the Dream Center, and to bring suit to impose civil penalties for such violations and to require the repair or demolition of such structure, and to obtain such other relief as may be appropriate to enforce municipal health and safety ordinance and to require compliance with such ordinances.
|M. Winberry
|CONSENT AGENDA
|13.
|Consider approval of service contract and invoice for GPS of non-public safety vehicles.
|S. Williams
|14.
|Consider approval to increase contract with HOV Services for postage cost.
|S. Williams
|15.
|Workshop
|Consider appointment of a City Council member to serve on the Tourist Advisory Council.
|S. Overby
|16.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of general form of Strategic Partnership Agreement for use in connection with ETJ MUDs.
|M. Winberry
|17.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of an Ordinance authorizing 90 day suspension of proposed Entergy Texas, Inc., rate changes and authorizing participation with Entergy Texas, Inc. Service Area Cities in coalition to consider and take future action on proposed rate changes.
|M. Winberry
|18.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a Blanket Purchase Order to Montgomery County Hospital District.
|K. Kreger
|19.
|Council Minutes held May 23 and 24, 2018.
|S. Gorjón
|
20.
|
Payment of statements.
|
S. Williams
Adjourn.
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 22nd day of June 2018.
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary