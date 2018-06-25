CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP JUNE 27TH AND REGULAR MEETING JUNE 28TH

1. Workshop Consider approval of expanding the Community Development Block Grant Target Area. N. Mikeska

2. Workshop Consider approval of a Resolution consenting to the request of MUD No. 15, an out-of-City ETJ MUD, for municipal consent to incorporate 3.914 acres of land, into the District. N. Mikeska

3. Workshop Consider approval of a Resolution consenting to the request of MUD No. 152, an out-of-City ETJ MUD, for municipal consent to incorporate 322.833 acres of land, into the district. N. Mikeska

4. Workshop Consider amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit the placement of shipping containers at designated locations on commercial property. N. Mikeska

5. Workshop Consider amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit certain vehicle storage practices by auto repair businesses. N. Mikeska

6. Workshop Consider approval of Interlocal Agreement with Conroe ISD to install flashing school speed limit signs. T. Woolley

7. Workshop Consider approval of the 2018 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Call for projects. T. Woolley

8. Workshop Consider approval of the proposal for application to the HGAC (TIP) Program Call for the Conroe Connection Maintenance Facility. T. Woolley

9. Workshop Consider approval of exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 12, Block 1, Lots 24-46. T. Woolley

10. Fourth amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18. S. Williams

11. May 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams