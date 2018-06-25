Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP JUNE 27TH AND REGULAR MEETING JUNE 28TH

Jun 25, 2018

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

 

CONVENES:              WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES:         THURSDAY, JUNE 28, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

 

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

 

 

WORK SESSION

 

 

A. Discuss appointment of a City Council member to serve on the Tourist Advisory Council. S. Overby
B. Discuss general form of Strategic Partnership Agreement for use in connection with ETJ MUDs. M. Winberry
C. Discuss Ordinance authorizing 90 day suspension of proposed Entergy Texas, Inc., rate changes and authorizing participation with Entergy Texas, Inc. Service Area Cities in coalition to consider and take future action on proposed rate changes. M. Winberry
D. Discuss establishment of a Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals to hear and determine disputes and requests for variances under the building code and related technical codes. M. Winberry
E. Discuss expanding the Community Development Block Grant Target Area. N. Mikeska
F. Discuss proposed Trinity Lakes MUD Strategic Partnership Agreement. N. Mikeska
G. Discuss Resolution consenting to the request of MUD No. 15, an out-of-City ETJ MUD, for municipal consent to incorporate 3.914 acres of land, into the District. N. Mikeska
H. Discuss Resolution consenting to the request of MUD No. 152, an out-of-City ETJ MUD, for municipal consent to incorporate 322.833 acres of land, into the district. N. Mikeska
I. Discuss amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit the placement of shipping containers at designated locations on commercial property. N. Mikeska
J. Discuss amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit certain vehicle storage practices by auto repair businesses. N. Mikeska
K. Discuss Blanket Purchase Order to Montgomery County Hospital District. K. Kreger
L. Discuss Interlocal Agreement with Conroe ISD to install flashing school speed limit signs. T. Woolley
M. Discuss the 2018 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Call for projects. T. Woolley
N. Discuss proposal for application to the HGAC (TIP) Program Call for the Conroe Connection Maintenance Facility. T. Woolley
O. Discuss exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 12, Block 1, Lots 24-46. C. Woolley

 

 

P. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 relating to:

·         SJRA GRP Contract Litigation

·         Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules

·         Nuisance abatement at 301 S. 1st Street Reconvene Open Meeting

 Mayor Powell
Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

 

RECESS

 

RECONVENE  THURSDAY, JUNE 28, 2018 – 9:30 A.M.

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

 

ACTION AGENDA

 

1. Workshop Consider  approval  of  expanding  the  Community  Development  Block  Grant Target Area. N. Mikeska
2. Workshop Consider approval of a Resolution consenting to the request of MUD No. 15, an out-of-City ETJ MUD, for municipal consent to incorporate 3.914 acres of land, into the District. N. Mikeska
3. Workshop Consider approval of a Resolution consenting to the request of MUD No. 152, an out-of-City ETJ MUD, for municipal consent to incorporate 322.833 acres of land, into the district. N. Mikeska
4. Workshop Consider amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit the placement of shipping containers at designated locations on commercial property. N. Mikeska
5. Workshop Consider amending Chapter 18, Code of Ordinances, City of Conroe, Texas to prohibit certain vehicle storage practices by auto repair businesses. N. Mikeska
6. Workshop Consider approval of Interlocal Agreement with Conroe ISD to install flashing school speed limit signs. T. Woolley
7. Workshop Consider approval of the 2018 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Call for projects. T. Woolley
8. Workshop Consider approval of the proposal for application to the HGAC (TIP) Program Call for the Conroe Connection Maintenance Facility. T. Woolley
9. Workshop Consider approval of exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 12, Block 1, Lots 24-46. T. Woolley
10. Fourth amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18. S. Williams
11. May 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams
12. Workshop Executive Session Authorize the City Attorney to take all actions necessary pursuant to Texas Local Gov. Code Chapter 54 to enforce Fire Code, Building Code and other Health and Safety Ordinance violations at 301 S. 1st Street, commonly known as the Dream Center, and to bring suit to impose civil penalties for such violations and to require the repair or demolition of such structure, and to obtain such other relief as may be appropriate to enforce municipal health and safety ordinance and to require compliance with such ordinances. M. Winberry

 

 

CONSENT AGENDA
13. Consider approval of service contract and invoice for GPS of non-public safety vehicles. S. Williams
14. Consider approval to increase contract with HOV Services for postage cost. S. Williams
15. Workshop Consider appointment of a City Council member to serve on the Tourist Advisory Council. S. Overby
16. Workshop Consider approval of general form of Strategic Partnership Agreement for use in connection with ETJ MUDs. M. Winberry
17. Workshop Consider approval of an Ordinance authorizing 90 day suspension of proposed Entergy Texas, Inc., rate changes and authorizing participation with Entergy Texas, Inc. Service Area Cities in coalition to consider and take future action on proposed rate changes. M. Winberry
18. Workshop Consider approval of a Blanket Purchase Order to Montgomery County Hospital District. K. Kreger
19. Council Minutes held May 23 and 24, 2018. S. Gorjón
 

20.

  

Payment of statements.

  

S. Williams

Adjourn.

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 22nd day of June 2018.

 

 

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary

 

 