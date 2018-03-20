CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP MARCH 21ST AND REGULAR MEETING MARCH 22ND

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, MARCH 22, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

WORK SESSION

A. Discuss appointees for Tourist Advisory Council. S. Overby B. Discuss a Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 1, for municipal consent to incorporate 12.604 acres of land, into the District. N. Mikeska C. Discuss a Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 132, for municipal consent to incorporate 104 acres of land, into the District. N. Mikeska D. Discuss a Resolution supporting the creation of Municipal Utility District No. 164, as an ETJ Out-of-City, Municipal Utility District, located off FM 3083 near FM 1485 in the City’s eastern ETJ. N. Mikeska E. Discuss purchasing 100 additional Manager Licenses from Kronos Incorporated to meet the needs of the increasing number of City employees. K. Kreger F. Discuss approval of Blanket Purchase Order to Lone Star Family Health Center Conroe (LSFHC) – Budgeted item for annual physicals and new hire physicals FY 17-18. K. Kreger G. Discuss approval of the Memorandum of Agreement with Bayou Land Conservancy to accept and hold a City donated 55.0906-acre conservation easement, which includes 3,841 linear feet of stream on Stewarts Creek, as mitigation to comply with the 2010 US Army Corps of Engineers permit issued for the City’s unauthorized fill to Valwoods Branch and Stewarts Creek in 2004. T. Woolley H. Discuss approval of an Ordinance authorizing the issuance of the City of Conroe, Texas Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2018; authorizing a pricing officer to approve the amount, the interest rates, price, redemption provisions and terms thereof and certain other procedures and provisions related thereto; and containing other matters related thereto. S. Williams I. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 and 551.072 relating to: · Exchange of property · SJRA GRP Contract litigation · Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules · TCEQ Dockets 2018-0204-DIS & 2018-0205-DIS related to proposed MUDs 100 & 101 Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell

Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.

Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, MARCH 22, 2018 – 9:30 A.M.

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

ACTION AGENDA

1. Administer Oath of Office to incoming Chief of Police. Mayor Powell 2. Workshop Consider approval of the Memorandum of Agreement with Bayou Land Conservancy to accept and hold a City donated 55.0906-acre conservation easement, which includes 3,841 linear feet of stream on Stewarts Creek, as mitigation to comply with the 2010 US Army Corps of Engineers permit issued for the City’s unauthorized fill to Valwoods Branch and Stewarts Creek in 2004. T. Woolley 3. Workshop Consider approval of an Ordinance authorizing the issuance of the City of Conroe, Texas Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2018; authorizing a pricing officer to approve the amount, the interest rates, price, redemption provisions and terms thereof and certain other procedures and provisions related thereto; and containing other matters related thereto. S. Williams 4. February 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams 5. Consider Ordinance consenting to the creation of Montgomery County Municipal Utility Districts No. 100 & 101 and authorizing a development agreement establishing infrastructure development standards and proving for subdivision platting. M. Winberry CONSENT AGENDA 6. Workshop Consider approval of appointees for Tourist Advisory Council. S. Overby 7. Consider approval of updates to the CDBG Housing Relocation Program Guidelines. N. Mikeska 8. Workshop Consider adoption of a Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 1, for municipal consent to incorporate 12.604 acres of land, into the District. N. Mikeska 9. Workshop Consider adoption of a Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 132, for municipal consent to incorporate 104 acres of land, into the District. N. Mikeska

10. Workshop Consider approval of a Resolution supporting the creation of Municipal Utility District No. 164, as an ETJ Out-of-City, Municipal Utility District, located off FM 3083 near FM 1485 in the City’s eastern ETJ. N. Mikeska 11. Workshop Consider purchasing 100 additional Manager Licenses from Kronos Incorporated to meet the needs of the increasing number of City employees. K. Kreger 12. Workshop Consider approval of Blanket Purchase Order to Lone Star Family Health Center Conroe (LSFHC) – Budgeted item for annual physicals and new hire physicals FY 17-18. K. Kreger 13. Council Meeting Minutes of February 7 and 8, 2018, and February 15, 2018. S. Gorjón 14. Payment of statements. S. Williams

