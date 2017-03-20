Conroe City Council to hold Workshop March 22nd and Regular Meeting March 23rd

NOTICE OF REGULAR

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, MARCH 23, 2017 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A. Discuss changes to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 90 – Signs. N. Mikeska B. Discuss purchase of a storage system for the Police Department for video evidence, Spillman, and other operating systems. P. Dupuis C. Discuss Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) and Single Audit (Compliance Report) for FYE 9-30-2016. S. Williams D. Discuss Resolution of the City Council of Conroe, Texas opposing Senate Bill 2. P. Virgadamo E. Discuss Ordinance approving 2017 update to the service and assessment plan for Teas Lakes PID. M. Winberry F. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 relating to: SJRA GRP Contract litigation

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda. Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, MARCH 23, 2017 – 9:30 A.M.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

ACTION AGENDA

1. February 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams 2. Workshop Consider approval of Resolution of the City of Conroe, Texas opposing Senate Bill 2. P. Virgadamo CONSENT AGENDA 3. Workshop Consider purchase of a storage system for the Police Department for video evidence, Spillman, and other operating systems. P. Dupuis 4. Workshop Consider Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) and Single Audit (Compliance Report) for FYE 9-30-2016. S. Williams 5. Workshop Consider Ordinance approving 2017 update to the service and assessment plan for Teas Lakes PID. M. Winberry 6. Consider Interlocal Agreement with City of Magnolia for cost sharing of legal fees related to Lone Star Groundwater conservation District litigation. M. Winberry 7. City Council Minutes held February 22 & 23, 2017 and March 8 & 9, 2017. S. Gorjón 8. Payment of statements. S. Williams

Adjourn.

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 17th day of March 2017.

_____________________________________________

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary

Agenda Items: Council may vote and/or act upon each of the items listed in this agenda in an order considered to be convenient to the public and Council. One agenda item will be discussed at a time unless logic and practical consideration allow similar topics to be considered together for purposes of convenience and efficiency.

It is the policy of the City of Conroe to afford disabled persons maximum access to all public meetings. The City of Conroe will make reasonable accommodations to address the needs of persons with vision or hearing impairments or other disabilities, including the provision of readers or sign language interpreters when requested reasonably in advance.