Conroe City Council to hold Workshop March 8th and Regular Meeting March 9th

NOTICE OF REGULAR

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: THURSDAY, MARCH 9, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, MARCH 9, 2017 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda.

WORK SESSION

A. 2017 C.V.B. Special Events Marketing Grants Awards. H. Hutcheson B. Discuss Resolution with Stoecker Corporation for right-of-way for M.P. Clark Roadway Project. S. Taylor C. Discuss a request for a partial release of combination easement 20120029276 in the Water Crest on Lake Conroe Development. S. Taylor D. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for a partial release of combination easement 20120029276 in the Water Crest on Lake Conroe Development. · Conduct hearing and receive comment Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell E. Discuss approving a three (3) year contract with CarteGraph for the Public Works Asset Management Program. S. Taylor F. Discuss an additional $50,000.00 for professional service fees with R.W. Harden & Associates. S. Taylor G. Discuss purchase of traffic signal detection radars to replace broken signal detection loops. S. Taylor H. Discuss Development Incentive Contract for Icotex LLC. F. Welch I. Discuss approving an amendment to the Unavoidable Leak Ordinance. S. Williams J. Discuss Resolution declaring Jyoti Americas, LLC in default of a Tax Abatement Agreement and asserting a claim for recapture of previously abated taxes. M. Winberry K. Discuss Resolution supporting the passage of legislation creating Trinity Lakes MUD. M. Winberry L. Discuss Resolution consenting to request by Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District to permit the District to incorporate additional territory within the boundaries of the District. M. Winberry M. Discuss Resolution calling upon the Texas Legislature to amend the governing law of the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District to provide for the direct election of the District’s board of directors including representation from the City of Conroe. M. Winberry N. Discuss Ordinance denying approval for the implementation of new gas rates proposed by CenterPoint Energy Entex and CenterPoint Energy Texas Gas. M. Winberry O. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551 relating to: 551.072 – Deliberation concerning the exchange, lease or value of real property.

551.071 – SJRA GRP Contract litigation

551.071 – Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC appeal Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda. Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9, 2017 – 6:00 P.M.

CITIZEN INQUIRIES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject.

