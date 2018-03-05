CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP MARCH SEVENTH AND REGULAR MEETING MARCH EIGHTH

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, MARCH 8, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

A. Discuss Safety Radio Inner-Connect between City’s/MCHD Harris Radio System and Montgomery County Motorola Radio System. Previously approved in April of 2016. K. Kreger B. CIP Update. T. Woolley C. Discuss proposed Ordinance renaming a portion of Little Egypt Road. T. Woolley D. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing on proposed Ordinance renaming a portion of Little Egypt Road. · Conduct hearing and receive comments Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell E. Discuss request for City water and sewer service for the proposed carwash located at 3422 FM 1488. T. Woolley F. Discuss Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) and Single Audit (Compliance Report) for FYE 9-30-2017. S. Williams G. Discuss an Ordinance amending Code of Ordinances Sec. 2-31(d) to allow City Council members to be paid for certain meetings missed due to illness or injury. P. Virgadamo H. Discuss recommendation to proceed with the firm Garfield Public/Private LLC to conduct feasibility study for the Conroe Performing Arts Center. P. Virgadamo I. Discuss Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement with American Furniture Warehouse Co. to provide an incentive for establishing a new retail commercial enterprise in the City of Conroe. M. Winberry J. Discuss Resolution approving developer reimbursement payments from West Fork Tax Increment Reinvestment Fund. M. Winberry K. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 relating to: SJRA GRP Contract Litigation

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules

TCEQ Dockets 2018-0204-DIS & 2018-0205-DIS related to proposed MUDs 100 & 101 Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda. Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

THURSDAY, MARCH 8, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

ACTION AGENDA

1. Workshop Consider proposed Ordinance renaming a portion of Little Egypt Road. T. Woolley 2. Workshop Consider a request for City water and sewer service for the proposed carwash located 3422 FM 1488. T. Woolley 3. Workshop Consider an Ordinance amending Code of Ordinances Section 2-31(d) to allow all City Council members to be paid for certain meetings missed due to illness or injury. P. Virgadamo 4. Workshop Consider recommendation to proceed with the firm Garfield Public/Private LLC to conduct feasibility study for the Conroe Performing Arts Center. P. Virgadamo 5. Workshop Consider Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement with American Furniture Warehouse Co. to provide an incentive for establishing a new retail commercial enterprise in the City of Conroe. M. Winberry CONSENT AGENDA 6. Workshop Consider Public Safety Radio Inner-Connect between City’s/MCHD Harris Radio System and Montgomery County Motorola Radio System. Previously approved in April of 2016. K. Kreger 7. Workshop Consider Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) and Single Audit (Compliance Report) for FYE 9-30-2017. S. Williams 8. Workshop Consider Resolution approving developer reimbursement payments from West Fork Tax Increment Reinvestment Fund. M. Winberry 9. Commission and Board Meeting absences. T. Woolley 10. Payment of statements. S. Williams

