CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP MAY 23RD AND MEETING MAY 24TH

A. Discuss Replacement of an appointee to the Tourist Advisory Council. S. Overby

B. Discuss the use of reserve funds from Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) to be provided in “Over and Above Grants” for the use of marketing, hosting and/or sponsoring the Conroe Bull Mania, Tough Mudder Competition, and the Texas Renaissance Festival. S. Overby

C. Discuss installation of new audio-visual equipment in the EOC. K. Kreger

D. Discuss the re-appointment of Planning Commission Members. T. Woolley

E. Discuss Conroe-Woodlands Urbanized Area Mobility Committee Member appointee. T. Woolley

F. Discuss bid award for Veteran Memorial Park Drive. T. Woolley

G. Discuss amendment to Chapter 14, Building Codes, City Code of Ordinances, adding Section 14-315 addressing the protection of gas meters in certain locations. N. Mikeska

H. Discuss amendment to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, Tree Ordinance. N. Mikeska

I. Discuss variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project known as Yippy Food Mart and Gas Station. N. Mikeska

J. Discuss Utility Conveyance and Security Agreement between the City and Montgomery County MUD 107, Greystone Hills, Section One. N. Mikeska

K. Discuss Utility Conveyance and Security Agreement between the City and Montgomery County MUD 107, Greystone Hills, Section Two. N. Mikeska

L. Discuss Ordinance consenting to the creation of MUD 166 located in the western portion of the ETJ off FM 2854. N. Mikeska

M. Discuss Tower Lease Agreement with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. S. Williams