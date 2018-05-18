Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP MAY 23RD AND MEETING MAY 24TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

 

CONVENES:              WEDNESDAY, MAY 23, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, MAY 24, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

 

 

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

 

WORK SESSION

 

 

A. Discuss Replacement of an appointee to the Tourist Advisory Council. S. Overby
B. Discuss the use of reserve funds from Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) to be provided in “Over and Above Grants” for the use of marketing, hosting and/or sponsoring the Conroe Bull Mania, Tough Mudder Competition, and the Texas Renaissance Festival. S. Overby
C. Discuss installation of new audio-visual equipment in the EOC. K. Kreger
D. Discuss the re-appointment of Planning Commission Members. T. Woolley
E. Discuss Conroe-Woodlands Urbanized Area Mobility Committee Member appointee. T. Woolley
F. Discuss bid award for Veteran Memorial Park Drive. T. Woolley
G. Discuss amendment to Chapter 14, Building Codes, City Code of Ordinances, adding Section 14-315 addressing the protection of gas meters in certain locations. N. Mikeska
H. Discuss amendment to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, Tree Ordinance. N. Mikeska
I. Discuss variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project known as Yippy Food Mart and Gas Station. N. Mikeska
J. Discuss Utility Conveyance and Security Agreement between the City and Montgomery County MUD 107, Greystone Hills, Section One. N. Mikeska
K. Discuss Utility Conveyance and Security Agreement between the City and Montgomery County MUD 107, Greystone Hills, Section Two. N. Mikeska
L. Discuss Ordinance consenting to the creation of MUD 166 located in the western portion of the ETJ off FM 2854. N. Mikeska
M. Discuss Tower Lease Agreement with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. S. Williams
N. Discuss amendment to the Tower Lease Agreement with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office changing payments to annually instead of monthly basis. S. Williams

 

 

O. Discuss Ordinance to approve Aqua Texas request to amend in-city tariff for implementation of Federal Tax Change Credit Rider. M. Winberry
 

P.

  

Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to  Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 and 551.072 relating to:

·         SJRA GRP Contract litigation

·         Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules

·         Claim of North Frazier Development, LLC and TA Business Ventures, LLC related to 701-705 N. Frazier

·         Discuss value, purchase or exchange of real property

Reconvene Open Meeting

  

Mayor Powell

 

RECESS

 

RECONVENE THURSDAY, MAY 24, 2018 – 9:30 A.M.

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE

 

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

 

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

 

ACTION AGENDA

 

1. Workshop Consider  approval  of  replacement  of  an  appointee  to  the  Tourist  Advisory Council. S. Overby
2. Workshop Consider approval of use of reserve funds from Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) to be provided in “Over and Above Grants” for the use of marketing, hosting and/or sponsoring the Conroe Bull Mania, Tough Mudder Competition, and the Texas Renaissance Festival. S. Overby
3. Workshop Award bid for the new audio-visual equipment in the EOC. K. Kreger
4. Workshop Consider re-appointment of Planning Commission Members. T. Woolley
5. Workshop Consider  Conroe-Woodlands  Urbanized  Area  Mobility  Committee  Member appointment. T. Woolley
6. Workshop Award bid for Veteran Memorial Park Drive. T. Woolley
7. Workshop Consider amendment to Chapter 14, Building Codes, City Code of Ordinances, adding Section 14-315 addressing the protection of gas meters in certain locations. N. Mikeska
8. Workshop Consider  amendment  to  Chapter  102,  Vegetation,  of  the  City  Code  of Ordinances, AKA, Tree Ordinance. N. Mikeska
9. Workshop Consider a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project known as Yippy Food Mart and Gas Station. N. Mikeska
10. Workshop Consider  Utility Conveyance  and  Security Agreement  between  the City  and Montgomery County MUD 107, Greystone Hills, Section One. N. Mikeska
11. Workshop Consider  Utility Conveyance  and  Security Agreement  between  the City  and Montgomery County MUD 107, Greystone Hills, Section Two. N. Mikeska
12. Workshop Consider  Ordinance  consenting  to  the  creation  of  MUD  166  located  in  the western portion of the ETJ off FM 2854. N. Mikeska

 

 

13. April 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams
14. Consider Resolution approving the Conroe Industrial Development Corporation Project and authorizing the Issuance of the CIDC Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2018, awarding sale of the Bonds, and containing other provisions related thereto. S. Williams
15. Workshop Consider Ordinance approving Aqua Texas request to amend in-city tariff for implementation of Federal Tax Change Credit Rider. M. Winberry
CONSENT AGENDA
16. Workshop Consider Tower Lease Agreement with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. S. Williams
17. Workshop Consider  amendment  to  the  Tower  Lease  Agreement  with  the  Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office changing payments to annually instead of monthly basis. S. Williams
18. Payment of Statements. S. Williams

 

 

 

Adjourn

 

 

 

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 18th day of May 2018.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary