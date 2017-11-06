Conroe City Council to hold Workshop November 8th and Regular Meeting November 9th

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2017 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Discuss bid award for Self-funded Insurance Fund for Plan Year 2018.
|A. Houser
|B.
|CIP Project Update.
|T. Woolley
|C.
|Discuss contract amendment – Diversion Structure.
|T. Woolley
|D.
|Discuss proposed Storm Water Quality Ordinance.
|T. Woolley
|E.
|Discuss purchase equipment for Tahoe patrol vehicles.
|P. Dupuis
|F.
|Discuss purchase of camera equipment for Tahoe patrol vehicles.
|P. Dupuis
|G.
|Discuss proposed Resolution consenting to the creation of the Trinity Lakes Municipal Utility District, as an Out-of-City, ETJ Municipal Utility District, located northeast of the City of Conroe and partially within the City of Conroe’s ETJ, and partially located in the City of Willis’ ETJ.
|N. Mikeska
|H.
|Discuss City’s proposed Service Plans for the 2017 Direct Annexation Parcels:
Saddle and Surrey, 38 acres of land, generally located southwest of the April Sound Subdivision, along SH 105 West.
Lake Lorraine and Marina, 297 acres of land, generally located southwest of the April Sound Subdivision, along SH 105 West.
Pine Lake, 106 acres of land, generally located southwest of April Sound Subdivision along SH 105 West.
White Oak Ranch, 43.537 acres of land, generally located south of Longmire Road on Lake Conroe.
2017-06 Maxadon Undeveloped Property, 173.754 acres of land, located south of FM 830 and east of IH-45 off FM 830.
2017-11 Campbell Undeveloped Property, 1,707.44 acres of land, located north of FM 1484, east of Wally Wilkerson Parkway and west of Airport Road, and east of IH-45.
|N. Mikeska
|I.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct First of two Public Hearings for the 2017 Annexation Parcels, as listed below.
Saddle and Surrey, 38 acres of land, generally located southwest of the April Sound Subdivision, along SH 105 West.
Lake Lorraine and Marina, 297 acres of land, generally located southwest of the April Sound Subdivision, along SH 105 West.
Pine Lake, 106 acres of land, generally located southwest of April Sound Subdivision along SH 105 West.
White Oak Ranch, 43.537 acres of land, generally located south of Longmire Road on Lake Conroe.
2017-06 Maxadon Undeveloped Property, 173.754 acres of land, located south of FM 830 and east of IH-45 off FM 830.
Campbell Undeveloped Property, 1,707.44 acres of land, located north of FM 1484, east of Wally Wilkerson Parkway and west of Airport Road, and east of IH-45.
· Conduct hearing and receive comments
· Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|J.
|Discuss FY 16-17 4th Quarter Investment Report.
|S. Williams
|K.
|Discuss Reimbursement Resolution for Streets, Signals, Parks, Water, and Sewer Projects included in the FY 17-18 Capital Improvement Program.
|S. Williams
|L.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.072 relating to:
· Discuss purchase of property on Wilson Road. Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2017 – 6:00 P.M.
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider contract amendment – Diversion Structure.
|T. Woolley
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider a proposed Resolution consenting to the creation of the Trinity Lakes Municipal Utility District, as an Out-of-City, ETJ Municipal Utility District, located northeast of the City of Conroe and partially within the City of Conroe’s ETJ, and partially located in the City of Willis’ ETJ.
|N. Mikeska
|3.
|Workshop
|Present the City’s proposed Service Plans for the 2017 Direct Annexation Parcels: 2017-01 Saddle and Surrey, 38 acres of land, generally located southwest of the April Sound Subdivision, along SH 105 West.
Lake Lorraine and Marina, 297 acres of land, generally located southwest of the April Sound Subdivision, along SH 105 West.
Pine Lake, 106 acres of land, generally located southwest of April Sound Subdivision along SH 105 West.
White Oak Ranch, 43.537 acres of land, generally located south of Longmire Road on Lake Conroe.
2017-06 Maxadon Undeveloped Property, 173.754 acres of land, located south of FM 830 and east of IH-45 off FM 830.
2017-11 Campbell Undeveloped Property, 1,707.44 acres of land, located north of FM 1484, east of Wally Wilkerson Parkway and west of Airport Road, and east of IH-45.
|N. Mikeska
|4.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Second of two Public Hearings for the 2017 Annexation Parcels, as listed below.
Saddle and Surrey, 38 acres of land, generally located southwest of the April Sound Subdivision, along SH 105 West.
Lake Lorraine and Marina, 297 acres of land, generally located southwest of the April Sound Subdivision, along SH 105 West.
Pine Lake, 106 acres of land, generally located southwest of April Sound Subdivision along SH 105 West.
White Oak Ranch, 43.537 acres of land, generally located south of Longmire Road on Lake Conroe.
2017-06 Maxadon Undeveloped Property, 173.754 acres of land, located south of FM 830 and east of IH-45 off FM 830.
2017-11 Campbell Undeveloped Property, 1,707.44 acres of land, located north of FM 1484, east of Wally Wilkerson Parkway and west of Airport Road, and east of IH-45.
|N. Mikeska
|
· Conduct hearing and receive comments
· Reconvene Open Meeting
|5.
|First Amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 17-18.
|S. Williams
|6.
|Workshop
|Consider Reimbursement Resolution for Streets, Signals, Parks, Water, and Sewer Projects included in the FY 17-18 Capital Improvement Program.
|S. Williams
|7.
|September 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report.
|S. Williams
|CONSENT AGENDA
|8.
|Workshop
|Consider bid award for Self-Funded Insurance Fund for Plan Year 2018.
|A. Houser
|9.
|Workshop
|Consider proposed Storm Water Quality Ordinance.
|T. Woolley
|10.
|Workshop
|Consider purchase equipment for Tahoe patrol vehicles.
|P. Dupuis
|11.
|Workshop
|Consider purchase of camera equipment for Tahoe patrol vehicles.
|P. Dupuis
|12.
|Workshop
|FY 16-17 4th Quarter Investment Report.
|S. Williams
|13.
|Consider FY 2018 Purchase Order for Locke Lord, LLP.
|M.
Winberry
|14.
|Consider amendment to Copano Pipeline Easement authorizing cathodic unit installation near Water Well 21 at 10585 Little Egypt Road and in Artesian Oaks Section 1, Reserve A.
|M.
Winberry
|15.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
ADJOURN
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 3rd day of November, 2017.
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary