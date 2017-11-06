Conroe City Council to hold Workshop November 8th and Regular Meeting November 9th

I.

Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct First of two Public Hearings for the 2017 Annexation Parcels, as listed below. Saddle and Surrey, 38 acres of land, generally located southwest of the April Sound Subdivision, along SH 105 West. Lake Lorraine and Marina, 297 acres of land, generally located southwest of the April Sound Subdivision, along SH 105 West. Pine Lake, 106 acres of land, generally located southwest of April Sound Subdivision along SH 105 West. White Oak Ranch, 43.537 acres of land, generally located south of Longmire Road on Lake Conroe. 2017-06 Maxadon Undeveloped Property, 173.754 acres of land, located south of FM 830 and east of IH-45 off FM 830. Campbell Undeveloped Property, 1,707.44 acres of land, located north of FM 1484, east of Wally Wilkerson Parkway and west of Airport Road, and east of IH-45. · Conduct hearing and receive comments · Reconvene Open Meeting

Mayor Powell