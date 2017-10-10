Conroe City Council to hold Workshop October 11th and Regular Meeting October 12th

M. Discuss Resolution regarding seven proposed Direct Annexation Parcels, and four 3- Year Plan Annexation Parcels for 2017, which are all City of Conroe ETJ parcels; Direct staff to move forward to gather data, develop service plans, offer Development Agreements on any qualified properties, set and hold Public Hearings, and to take any other action that may be necessary to prepare for the final annexation, or for an amendment to the City of Conroe’s 3-Year Annexation Plan for the proposed parcels of land. N. Mikeska

N. Discuss appointment to the 2017 Stake Holder Advisory Committee to the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation. P. Virgadamo

O. Discuss appointment to the 2017 Transportation Policy Committee of the Houston- Galveston Area Council. P. Virgadamo

P. Discuss appointment to the 2017 GRP Review Committee. P. Virgadamo

Q. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.074 relating to: · Discuss Performance Evaluation of the Director of Parks and Recreation. · Discuss Performance Evaluation of the Chief of Police. Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell

Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.