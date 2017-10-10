Conroe City Council to hold Workshop October 11th and Regular Meeting October 12th

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2017 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Discuss Resolution of support for a five-year extension of the Interlocal Agreement between the City of Conroe and The Woodlands Township for the administration of the Conroe-Woodlands Mobility Committee Meeting.
|T. Woolley
|B.
|Discuss payment of $69,480.00 to JB Services for emergency pumps rented for the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
|N. McGuire
|C.
|Discuss proposed Storm Water Quality Ordinance.
|S. Taylor
|D.
|Discuss bid award for Hotmix Overlay Project.
|S. Taylor
|E.
|Discuss bid award for Downtown Signals.
|S. Taylor
|F.
|Discuss awarding bid for the purchase of police department patrol vehicles.
|P. Dupuis
|G.
|DiscussTire Bid Award.
|S. Williams
|H.
|Discuss Resolution for the reappraisal of property damaged during Hurricane Harvey.
|S. Williams
|I.
|Discuss approving a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for several commercial projects.
|N. Mikeska
|J.
|Discuss proposed Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 1, for municipal consent to incorporate 68.107 acres of land into the District.
|N. Mikeska
|K.
|Discuss waiver to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 98 – Telecommunications Towers; to allow placement of a Tower in an area considered more than 50% residential, located at 1701 Porter Road, Conroe, TX 77301.
|N. Mikeska
|L.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing regarding waiver to the Code of Ordinance Chapter 98 – Telecommunications Towers.
· Conduct hearing and receive comments
· Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|M.
|Discuss Resolution regarding seven proposed Direct Annexation Parcels, and four 3- Year Plan Annexation Parcels for 2017, which are all City of Conroe ETJ parcels; Direct staff to move forward to gather data, develop service plans, offer Development Agreements on any qualified properties, set and hold Public Hearings, and to take any other action that may be necessary to prepare for the final annexation, or for an amendment to the City of Conroe’s 3-Year Annexation Plan for the proposed parcels of land.
|N. Mikeska
|N.
|Discuss appointment to the 2017 Stake Holder Advisory Committee to the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation.
|P. Virgadamo
|O.
|Discuss appointment to the 2017 Transportation Policy Committee of the Houston- Galveston Area Council.
|P. Virgadamo
|P.
|Discuss appointment to the 2017 GRP Review Committee.
|P. Virgadamo
|Q.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.074 relating to:
· Discuss Performance Evaluation of the Director of Parks and Recreation.
· Discuss Performance Evaluation of the Chief of Police. Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2017 – 6:00 P.M.
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider Resolution for the reappraisal of property damaged during Hurricane Harvey.
|S. Williams
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider approving a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance for several commercial projects.
|N. Mikeska
|3.
|Workshop
|Consider a Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 1, for municipal consent to incorporate 68.107 acres of land into the District.
|N. Mikeska
|4.
|Workshop
|Consider waiver to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 98 – Telecommunications Towers; to allow placement of a Tower in an area considered more than 50% residential, located at 1701 Porter Road, Conroe, TX 77301.
|N. Mikeska
|5.
|Workshop
|Consider a Resolution regarding seven proposed Direct Annexation Parcels, and four 3-Year Plan Annexation Parcels for 2017, which are all City of Conroe ETJ parcels; Direct staff to move forward to gather data, develop service plans, offer Development Agreements on any qualified properties, set and hold Public Hearings, and to take any other action that may be necessary to prepare for the final annexation or for an amendment to the City of Conroe’s 3-Year Annexation Plan, for the proposed parcels of land.
|N. Mikeska
|6.
|Workshop
|Consider appointment to the 2017 Stake Holder Advisory Committee to the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation.
|P. Virgadamo
|7.
|Workshop
|Consider appointment to the 2017 GRP Review Committee.
|P. Virgadamo
|8.
|Workshop
|Consider appointment to the 2017 Transportation Policy Committee of the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
|P. Virgadamo
|CONSENT AGENDA
|9.
|Workshop
|Consider a Resolution of support for a five-year extension of the Interlocal Agreement between the City of Conroe and The Woodlands Township for the administration of the Conroe-Woodlands Mobility Committee Meeting.
|T. Woolley
|10.
|Workshop
|Consider payment of $69,480.00 to JB Services for emergency pumps rented for the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
|N. McGuire
|11.
|Workshop
|Consider bid award for Hotmix Overlay Project.
|S. Taylor
|12.
|Workshop
|Consider bid award for Downtown Signals.
|S. Taylor
|13.
|Workshop
|Consider awarding bid for the purchase of police department patrol vehicles.
|P. Dupuis
|14.
|Workshop
|Consider Tire Bid Award.
|S. Williams
|15.
|Consider appointments to H-GAC General Assembly and Board of Directors.
|P. Virgadamo
|16.
|Commission and Board Meeting absences.
|S. Taylor
|17.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
ADJOURN
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 6th day of October, 2017.
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary