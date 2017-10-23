Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Conroe City Council to hold workshop October 25th and regular meeting October 26th

by | Oct 23, 2017 | Local News

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

 

 

CONVENES:              WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES:           THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2017 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

 

 

 

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

 

 

WORK SESSION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A. Discuss the Parks and Recreation Department Revenue Management Plan for 2018. M. Riggens
B. Discuss Development Incentive Contract with Bauer-Pileco, Inc. D. Scheiner
C. Discuss bid award for North Thompson Pavers Repair project. T. Woolley
D. Discuss Interlocal Agreement for Road Construction and Improvements for the FM 2854 Connector (Veterans Memorial Park Drive). T. Woolley
E. Discuss awarding bid to Buckalew Chevrolet for the purchase of two 2018 Chevrolet trucks to replace the two units lost during flood event at Wastewater Treatment Plant. N. McGuire
F. Discuss the sale of the Morbark 3600 Woodhog Machine to Texas Timber Resources LLC. N. McGuire
G. Discuss awarding of vehicles to various vendors based on low bid and best value bid award. S. Williams
H. Discuss OPEB Trust (Retiree Insurance) FY 16-17 4th Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams
I. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.072 relating to:

·         Discuss property for future well site on FM 1488. Reconvene Open Meeting

 Mayor Powell
Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

 

RECESS

 

RECONVENE

 

 

 

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2017 – 9:30 A.M.

 

 

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

 

ACTION AGENDA

 

1. Workshop Consider    approving      Interlocal    Agreement    for     Road     Construction                   and Improvements for the FM 2854 Connector (Veterans Memorial Park Drive). T. Woolley
CONSENT AGENDA
2. Executive Consider  purchase  of  real  property  discussed  on  the  September  13,  2017 Executive session. T. Woolley
3. Consider  reappointment  of  positions  on  the  Oscar  Johnson,  Jr.  Community Center (OJJCC) Board. M. Riggens
4. Consider an appointment to the Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center (OJJCC) Board. M. Riggens
5. Consider approving city-wide bid renewals, state contracts awards, and sole source purchases. M. Riggens
6. Workshop Consider    approving      the    Parks     and    Recreation      Department                   Revenue Management Plan for 2018. M. Riggens
7. Workshop Consider approval of a Development Incentive Contract with Bauer-Pileco, Inc. D. Scheiner
8. Consider approval of monthly maintenance contract for Deison Technology Park. D. Scheiner
9. Workshop Consider awarding bid for North Thompson Pavers Repair Project. T. Woolley
10. Workshop Consider awarding bid to Buckalew Chevrolet for the purchase of two 2018 Chevrolet trucks to replace the two units lost during flood event at Wastewater Treatment Plant. N. McGuire
11. Workshop Consider approval of the sale of the Morbark 3600 Woodhog Machine to Texas Timber Resources LLC. N. McGuire
12. Workshop Consider awarding vehicles to various vendors based on low bid and best value bid award. S. Williams
13. Consider  approval  of  delinquent  collections  services  for  McCreary,  Veselka, Bragg, & Allen PC. S. Williams

 

 

14. Council Meeting Minutes held September 27 and 28, 2017. S. Gorjón
15. Payment of statements. S. Williams

 

 

ADJOURN

 

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 20th day of October, 2017.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 