Conroe City Council to hold workshop October 25th and regular meeting October 26th

A. Discuss the Parks and Recreation Department Revenue Management Plan for 2018. M. Riggens B. Discuss Development Incentive Contract with Bauer-Pileco, Inc. D. Scheiner C. Discuss bid award for North Thompson Pavers Repair project. T. Woolley D. Discuss Interlocal Agreement for Road Construction and Improvements for the FM 2854 Connector (Veterans Memorial Park Drive). T. Woolley E. Discuss awarding bid to Buckalew Chevrolet for the purchase of two 2018 Chevrolet trucks to replace the two units lost during flood event at Wastewater Treatment Plant. N. McGuire F. Discuss the sale of the Morbark 3600 Woodhog Machine to Texas Timber Resources LLC. N. McGuire G. Discuss awarding of vehicles to various vendors based on low bid and best value bid award. S. Williams H. Discuss OPEB Trust (Retiree Insurance) FY 16-17 4th Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams I. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.072 relating to: · Discuss property for future well site on FM 1488. Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda. Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.