Conroe City Council to hold workshop October 25th and regular meeting October 26th

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2017 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
RECESS
RECONVENE
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2017 – 9:30 A.M.
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider approving Interlocal Agreement for Road Construction and Improvements for the FM 2854 Connector (Veterans Memorial Park Drive).
|T. Woolley
|CONSENT AGENDA
|2.
|Executive
|Consider purchase of real property discussed on the September 13, 2017 Executive session.
|T. Woolley
|3.
|Consider reappointment of positions on the Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center (OJJCC) Board.
|M. Riggens
|4.
|Consider an appointment to the Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center (OJJCC) Board.
|M. Riggens
|5.
|Consider approving city-wide bid renewals, state contracts awards, and sole source purchases.
|M. Riggens
|6.
|Workshop
|Consider approving the Parks and Recreation Department Revenue Management Plan for 2018.
|M. Riggens
|7.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a Development Incentive Contract with Bauer-Pileco, Inc.
|D. Scheiner
|8.
|Consider approval of monthly maintenance contract for Deison Technology Park.
|D. Scheiner
|9.
|Workshop
|Consider awarding bid for North Thompson Pavers Repair Project.
|T. Woolley
|10.
|Workshop
|Consider awarding bid to Buckalew Chevrolet for the purchase of two 2018 Chevrolet trucks to replace the two units lost during flood event at Wastewater Treatment Plant.
|N. McGuire
|11.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of the sale of the Morbark 3600 Woodhog Machine to Texas Timber Resources LLC.
|N. McGuire
|12.
|Workshop
|Consider awarding vehicles to various vendors based on low bid and best value bid award.
|S. Williams
|13.
|Consider approval of delinquent collections services for McCreary, Veselka, Bragg, & Allen PC.
|S. Williams
|14.
|Council Meeting Minutes held September 27 and 28, 2017.
|S. Gorjón
|15.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
ADJOURN
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 20th day of October, 2017.
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary