Conroe City Council to hold Workshop and Regular Meeting August 23 and 24th

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2017 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Discuss placing life size bronze statue of Isaac Conroe, in Founders Plaza.
|H. Hutcheson
|B.
|Discuss a Resolution to approve and commit funds to Montgomery County Committee on Aging, Inc. (“Senior Rides”) for the FY 18 limited eligibility Demand Response Services within the Conroe-Woodlands’ UZA.
|T. Woolley
|C.
|Discuss interest in pursuing a Feasibility Study pertaining to a Convention Center.
|M. Riggens
|D.
|Discuss purchase of cellular amplifiers (Distributed Antenna System) for Police facility to improve cellular reception inside building.
|P. Dupuis
|E.
|Discuss annual payment of $85,000 to Montgomery County Hospital District (MCHD) for dispatching the Fire Department, as per the agreement.
|K. Kreger
|F.
|Discuss purchase of a 140hp pump for Wastewater Treatment Plan (WWTP).
|N. McGuire
|G.
|Discuss a change to City Ordinance Chapter 70 – Utilities, Article IV. – Discharge of Industrial Wastes (Section 70-151 through 70-169), required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
|N. McGuire
|H.
|Discuss approval of Utility Conveyance and Security Agreement with MUD 107 as accepted by City of Conroe on September 8, 2005 for Graystone Hills Section 17.
|N. McGuire
|I.
|Discuss a Resolution consenting to the creation of Municipal Utility District No. 157, as an Out-of-City, ETJ Municipal Utility District, located off SH 242 and primarily in our south eastern ETJ.
|N. Mikeska
|J.
|Discuss a Resolution consenting to the creation of Municipal Utility District No. 158, as an Out-of-City, ETJ Municipal Utility District, located off SH 242 and primarily in our south eastern ETJ.
|N Mikeska
|K.
|Discuss a variance to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project, to be a beauty salon, located at 4th Street and Silverdale.
|N. Mikeska
|L.
|Discuss a Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 1, for municipal consent to incorporate 68.107 acres of land, into the District.
|N. Mikeska
|M.
|Discuss a variance to Chapter 14, Buildings and Building Regulations, Section 14-84 additional requirements for hotels, of the City Code of Ordinances, for a proposed hotel to be located on 1.065 acres on SH 105 W. in close proximity to Lake Conroe with 48 guest rooms.
|N. Mikeska
|N.
|Discuss CIP Project update.
|S. Taylor
|O.
|Discuss bid award for SH 105/I-45 Sanitary Sewer Phase 2.
|S. Taylor
|P.
|Discuss bid for Windsor Lakes Forcemain Construction.
|S. Taylor
|Q.
|Discuss agreement with TxDOT to construct, operate, and maintain high water gates within the City limits of Conroe.
|S. Taylor
|R.
|Discuss amendment to the Municipal Solid Waste and Recyclables Collection and Transportation Agreement.
|S. Williams
|S.
|Discuss approval for City-wide bid renewals, State contract awards, and sole source purchases.
|S. Williams
|T.
|Discuss Ordinance amending Code of Ordinances Chapter 58 to adopt a Right-of-Way Management Ordinance governing the installation of facilities in public rights-of-way and providing for the permitting of wireless network nodes and node poles in the public rights- of-way.
|M. Winberry
|U.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071, relating to:
· SJRA GRP Contract Litigation
· Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process
Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
RECESS
RECONVENE
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2017 – 9:30 A.M.
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a change City Ordinance Chapter 70 – Utilities, Article IV. – Discharge of Industrial Wastes (Section 70-151 through 70-169), required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
|N. McGuire
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a variance to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project, to be a beauty salon, located at 4th Street and Silverdale.
|N. Mikeska
|3.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 1, for municipal consent to incorporate 68.107 acres of land, into the District.
|N. Mikeska
|4.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a variance to Chapter 14, Buildings and Building Regulations, Section 14-84 additional requirements for hotels, of the City Code of Ordinances, for a proposed hotel to be located on 1.065 acres on SH 105 W. in close proximity to Lake Conroe with 48 guest rooms.
|N. Mikeska
|5.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of an agreement with TxDOT to construct, operate, and maintain high water gates within the City limits of Conroe.
|S. Taylor
|6.
|Consider approval of FY 17-18 Garbage and Recycling rates.
|S. Williams
|7.
|Consider approval to amend City Ordinance to reflect an increase in water and sewer rates.
|S. Williams
|8.
|Consider approval of an Ordinance authorizing the Issuance of “City of Conroe, Texas Certificates of Obligation, Series 2017A”; Execution of a Purchase Contract and a Paying Agent/Registrar Agreement; and other matters related thereto.
|S. Wiliams
|9.
|Consider approval of an Ordinance authorizing the Issuance of “City of Conroe, Texas Certificates of Obligation, Series 2017B”; Execution of a Purchase Contract and a Paying Agent/Registrar Agreement; and other matters related thereto.
|S. Williams
|10.
|Vote to ratify a Property Tax Revenue increase for FY 17-18.
|S. Williams
|11.
|Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Operating Budget.
|S. Williams
|12.
|Adoption of Debt Service Tax Rate for the 2017 Tax year.
|S. Williams
|13.
|Adoption of the Maintenance and Operations Tax Rate for the 2017 Tax Year.
|S. Williams
|14.
|Adoption of the Tax Rate for the 2017 Tax Year.
|S. Williams
|15.
|Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Capital Budget.
|S. Williams
|16.
|July 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report.
|S. Williams
|17.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of an Ordinance amending Code of Ordinances Chapter 58 to adopt a Right-of-Way Management Ordinance governing the installation of facilities in public rights-of-way and providing for the permitting of wireless network nodes and node poles in the public rights-of-way.
|M. Winberry
|CONSENT AGENDA
|18.
|Workshop
|Consider approval to place a life size statue of Isaac Conroe, in Founders Plaza.
|H. Hutcheson
|19.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a Resolution to approve and commit funds to Montgomery County Committee on Aging, Inc. (“Senior Rides”) for the FY 18 limited eligibility Demand Response Services within the Conroe-Woodlands’ UZA.
|20.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of cellular amplifiers (Distributed Antenna System) for Police facility to improve cellular reception inside building.
|P. Dupuis
|21.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of annual payment of $85,000 to Montgomery County Hospital District (MCHD) for dispatching the Fire Department, as per the agreement.
|K. Kreger
|22.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of purchase of a 140hp pump for Wastewater Treatment Plan (WWTP).
|N. McGuire
|23.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of Utility Conveyance and Security Agreement with MUD 107 as accepted by City of Conroe on September 8, 2005 for Graystone Hills Section 17.
|N. McGuire
|24.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a Resolution consenting to the creation of Municipal Utility District No. 157, as an Out-of-City, ETJ Municipal Utility District, located off SH 242 and primarily in our south eastern ETJ.
|N. Mikeska
|25.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a Resolution consenting to the creation of Municipal Utility District No. 158, an Out-of-City, ETJ Municipal Utility District, located off SH 242 and primarily in our south eastern ETJ.
|N. Mikeska
|26.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of bid award for SH 105/I-45 Sanitary Sewer Phase 2.
|S. Taylor
|27.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of bid award for Windsor Lakes Forcemain Construction.
|S. Taylor
|28.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of an amendment to the Municipal Solid Waste and Recyclables Collection and Transportation Agreement.
|S. Williams
|29.
|Workshop
|Consider approval for City-wide bid renewals, State contract awards, and sole source purchases.
|S. Williams
|30.
|Consider City Council Minutes held August 2, 2017
|S. Gorjón
|31.
|Payment of statements.
|S. Williams
Adjourn.
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 18th day of August, 2017.