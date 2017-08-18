Conroe City Council to hold Workshop and Regular Meeting August 23 and 24th

1. Workshop Consider approval of a change City Ordinance Chapter 70 – Utilities, Article IV. – Discharge of Industrial Wastes (Section 70-151 through 70-169), required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). N. McGuire

2. Workshop Consider approval of a variance to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project, to be a beauty salon, located at 4th Street and Silverdale. N. Mikeska

3. Workshop Consider approval of a Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 1, for municipal consent to incorporate 68.107 acres of land, into the District. N. Mikeska

4. Workshop Consider approval of a variance to Chapter 14, Buildings and Building Regulations, Section 14-84 additional requirements for hotels, of the City Code of Ordinances, for a proposed hotel to be located on 1.065 acres on SH 105 W. in close proximity to Lake Conroe with 48 guest rooms. N. Mikeska

5. Workshop Consider approval of an agreement with TxDOT to construct, operate, and maintain high water gates within the City limits of Conroe. S. Taylor

6. Consider approval of FY 17-18 Garbage and Recycling rates. S. Williams

7. Consider approval to amend City Ordinance to reflect an increase in water and sewer rates. S. Williams

8. Consider approval of an Ordinance authorizing the Issuance of “City of Conroe, Texas Certificates of Obligation, Series 2017A”; Execution of a Purchase Contract and a Paying Agent/Registrar Agreement; and other matters related thereto. S. Wiliams

9. Consider approval of an Ordinance authorizing the Issuance of “City of Conroe, Texas Certificates of Obligation, Series 2017B”; Execution of a Purchase Contract and a Paying Agent/Registrar Agreement; and other matters related thereto. S. Williams