CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP AND REGULAR MEETING AUGUST EIGHTH AND NINTH

NOTICE OF REGULAR

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, AUGUST 9, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will

go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to

discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed

on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed

and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A. Presentation of CIP Update. T. Woolley

B. Discuss Fleet Services request of additional funds for Siddons-Martin. S. Williams

C. Discuss quote from Knight Security Systems to replace access control at (10) Water Wells. N. McGuire

D. Discuss Ordinance establishing Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals. M. Winberry

E. Presentation on proposed Wedgewood Golf Course Donation Agreement. M. Winberry

F. Discuss Ordinance consenting to creation of Conroe Municipal Management District No. 2

and establishing terms and conditions of consent.

M. Winberry

G. Discuss Ordinance repealing plan review, approval and construction inspection requirements

for MUD 164 located in the ETJ outside the City of Conroe subdivision planning area.

M. Winberry

H. Discuss Ordinance amending Code of Ordinances Chapter 90 to contract the geographic

boundaries of the Downtown Sign District and to clarify the application of the sign ordinance

to pre-existing signs.

M. Winberry

I. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session:

• SJRA GRP Contract litigation (LGC 551.071)

• Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules (LGC 551.071)

• Closed session deliberation concerning the purchase, lease, exchange or value of

real property. (LGC 551.072)

• Performance Evaluation of the City Attorney (LGC 551.074)

Reconvene Open Meeting

Mayor Powell

Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.

Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or

Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses

are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in

response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the

subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, AUGUST 9, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing

agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in

response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of

a future meeting.

ACTION AGENDA

1. Discussion of the Proposed Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Operating Budget and

Capital Improvement Budget.

S. Williams

2. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Public Hearing on the Fiscal

Year 2018-2019 Operating Budget.

Mayor Powell

• Conduct hearing and receive comments

Reconvene Open Meeting

3. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for the purpose

of a proposal to set the tax rate at $0.4175 per $100 assessed valuation for

Fiscal Year 2018-2019.

Mayor Powell

• Conduct hearing and receive comments

Reconvene Open Meeting

4. Set Adoption of FY 2018-19 Operating Budget. S. Williams

5. Workshop Consider approval of Ordinance establishing Construction Board of Adjustment

and Appeals.

M. Winberry

6 Workshop Consider approval of Ordinance consenting to creation of Conroe Municipal

Management District No. 2 and establishing terms and conditions of consent.

M. Winberry

7. Workshop Consider approval of Ordinance repealing plan review, approval and

construction inspection requirements for MUD 164 located in the ETJ outside the

city of Conroe subdivision planning area.

M. Winberry

8. Workshop Consider approval of Ordinance amending Code of Ordinances Chapter 90 to

contract the geographic boundaries of the Downtown Sign District and to clarify

the application of the sign ordinance to pre-existing signs.

M. Winberry

CONSENT AGENDA

9. Consider approval of Resolution supporting “Sacred Soils” dedication ceremony

on October 2, 2018 at the Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park.

M. Riggens

10. Workshop Consider approval of Fleet Services request of additional funds for

Siddons-Martin.

S. Williams

11. Workshop Consider approval of quote from Knight Security Systems to replace access

control of (10) Water Wells.

N. McGuire

12. Commission and Board meeting absences T. Woolley

13. Payment of statements S. Williams

Adjourn

