CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD WORKSHOP AND REGULAR MEETING FEBRUARY 21ST AND FEBRUARY 22ND

NOTICE OF REGULAR

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2018 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A. Discuss the installation of a plaque at the Historical Flag Park. M. Riggens B. Discuss an amendment to the Utility Functions and Services Allocation Agreement between the City of Conroe and MUD 90, to allow for flexibility in the dates of the issuance of bonds, while not extending the final maturity. N. Mikeska C. Discuss a variance or exception to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a proposed commercial project known as Imperial Lakes, located off SH-105 W. N. Mikeska D. Discuss bids for FM 2854 Waterline Relocation, Sanitary Sewer Relocation, and Pipe Bursting. T. Woolley E. Discuss invoices from Entergy to relocate power on Wilson Road. T. Woolley F. Discuss professional services proposal for Camelot Street and water design. T. Woolley G. Discuss professional services contract for Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Study (SSES). T. Woolley H. Discuss bids for the Wastewater Effluent Outfall Structure. T. Woolley I. Discuss Estates of Wedgewood Falls payment. S. Williams J. Discuss purchase of replacement dump truck for unit that was total loss due to an accident. Approve purchase through Chastang Ford under previous fiscal year equipment bid. N. McGuire K. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 and 551.072 relating to: Acquisition of real property

SJRA GRP Contract litigation

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda. Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2018 – 9:30 A.M.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

ACTION AGENDA

1. Workshop Consider approving a variance or exception to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Thee Ordinance, for a proposed commercial project known as Imperial Lakes, located off SH-105 W. N. Mikeska 2. Workshop Award contract for FM 2854 Waterline Relocation, Sanitary Sewer Relocation, and Pipe Bursting. T. Woolley 3. Workshop Consider invoices from Entergy to relocate power on Wilson Road. T. Woolley 4. Workshop Consider professional services proposal for Camelot Street and water design. T. Woolley 5. Workshop Consider professional services contract for Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Study (SSES). T. Woolley 6. Workshop Award contract for the Wastewater Effluent Outfall Structure. T. Woolley 7. January 2018 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams 8. Appoint Director of Capital Projects/Transportation. Mayor Powell 9. Consider Ordinance authorizing an employment agreement with Tommy Woolley to perform the duties of Director of Capital Projects and Transportation. P. Virgadamo CONSENT AGENDA 10. Workshop Consider the installation of a plaque at the Historical Flag Park. M. Riggens 11. Workshop Consider and adopt an amendment to the Utility Functions and Services Allocation Agreement between the City of Conroe and MUD 90, to allow for flexibility in the dates of the issuance of bonds, while not extending the final maturity. N. Mikeska 12. Workshop Consider Estates of Wedgewood Falls Payment. S. Williams 13. Workshop Consider purchase of replacement dump truck for unit that was total loss due to an accident. Approve purchase through Chastang Ford under previous fiscal year equipment bid. N. McGuire 14. Commission and Board Meeting absences. T. Woolley 15. Council Meeting Minutes of January 24 and 25, 2018. S. Gorjón 16. Payment of statements. S. Williams

Adjourn.

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 16th day of February 2018.

_________________________________________

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary