Conroe City Council to hold Workshop and Regular meeting July 26th and 27th

NOTICE OF REGULAR

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, JULY 26, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, JULY 27, 2017 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A. Discuss awarding Uniform Services Contract to Cintas Corporation. N. McGuire B. Discuss awarding contract to Midas Utilities, Inc. for manhole slip lining repairs under TIPS Contract #1012116. N. McGuire C. Discuss Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 1, for municipal consent to incorporate 5.9464 acres of land into the District. N. Mikeska D. Discuss an amendment to a Digital Billboard Conversion Agreement, approved by Council on July 24, 2013, and Amendment No. 1 to said agreement, dated July 10, 2014, between the City and SIGNAD, LTD. N. Mikeska E. Discuss CIP Project Update. S. Taylor F. Discuss construction management proposal from Bleyl Engineering for the Windsor Lakes Lift Station project. S. Taylor G. Discuss request for City water and sewer service for the proposed Dollar General store located at 12419 FM 1314. S. Taylor H. FY 16-17 3rd Quarter Revenue Update. S. Williams I. OPEB Trust (Retiree Insurance) FY 16-17 3rd Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams J. FY 16-17 3rd Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams K. Discuss proposed Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Operating Budget. S. Williams L. Discuss proposed Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Capital Improvement Program Budget. S. Williams M. Discus Tax Abatement Agreement with Memstar USA, Inc. M. Winberry N. Discuss grant contract between CIDC and Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Texas, authorizing infrastructure funding to support affordable housing. M. Winberry O. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071, 551.072, and 551.074 relating to: Performance Evaluation of the City Attorney

Deliberation concerning the exchange, lease or value of real property

SJRA GRP Contract Litigation

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda. Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, JULY 27, 2017 – 9:30 A.M.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

ACTION AGENDA

1. Workshop Consider and adopt a Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 1, for municipal consent to incorporate 5.9464 acres of land into the District. N. Mikeska 2. Workshop Consider an amendment to a Digital Billboard Conversion Agreement, approved by Council on July 24, 2013, and Amendment No. 1 to said agreement, dated July 10, 2014, between the City and SIGNAD, LTD. N. Mikeska 3. Workshop Consider construction management proposal from Bleyl Engineering for the Windsor Lakes Lift Station project. S. Taylor 4. Third amendment to the City’s Capital Improvement Program Budget for FY16-17. S. Williams 5. Third amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY16-17. S. Williams 6. June 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams CONSENT AGENDA 7. Workshop Consider awarding Uniform Service Contract to Cintas Corporation. N. McGuire 8. Workshop Consider awarding the contract to Midas Utilities, Inc. for a manhole slip lining repairs under TIPS Contract # 1012116. N. McGuire 9. Workshop Consider request for City water and sewer service for the proposed Dollar General store located 12419 FM 1314. S. Taylor 10. Workshop FY 16-17 3rd Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams 11. Workshop Consider Tax Abatement Agreement with Memstar USA, Inc. M. Winberry 12. Workshop Consider grant contract between Conroe Industrial Development Corporation and Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Texas, authorizing infrastructure funding to support affordable housing. M. Winberry 13. Commission and Board Meeting absences. S. Taylor 14. Payment of statements. S. Williams

Adjourn.

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 21st day of July 2017.

_________________________________________

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary

Agenda Items: Council may vote and/or act upon each of the items listed in this agenda in an order considered to be convenient to the public and Council. One agenda item will be discussed at a time unless logic and practical consideration allow similar topics to be considered together for purposes of convenience and efficiency.

It is the policy of the City of Conroe to afford disabled persons maximum access to all public meetings. The City of Conroe will make reasonable accommodations to address the needs of persons with vision or hearing impairments or other disabilities, including the provision of readers or sign language interpreters when requested reasonably in advance