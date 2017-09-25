Conroe City Council to hold Workshop September 27th and Regular Meeting September 28th

NOTICE OF REGULAR

CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS

RECONVENES: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2017 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A.

Presentation of proposed plan changes to the Self-Funded Insurance Plan for plan year 2018, effective January 1, 2018.

A. Houser

B.

Discuss disaster relief fund for City of Conroe employees.

K. Kreger

C.

Discuss annual payment to Montgomery County Hospital District (MCHD) as per the Interlocal Tower Agreement.

K. Kreger

D.

Discuss Resolution making findings and authorizing an emergency repair contract with Wharton-Smith, Inc. as construction manager to make repairs to wastewater treatment plant.

N. McGuire

E.

Discuss replacement of MultiSmart SCADA units for lift stations that were damaged during Hurricane Harvey.

N. McGuire

F.

Discuss Blanket Purchase Orders for FY 2017-2018 for the Public Works Department.

N. McGuire

G.

Discuss Blanket Purchase Order for Diesel fuel delivery for generators at the wastewater treatment plant.

N. McGuire

H.

Discuss Change Order to the existing Purchase Order with Graves Win Electric for the wastewater treatment plant.

N. McGuire

I.

Discuss LEM Construction Company Change Orders request for the Windsor Lakes Lift Station Project.

S. Taylor

J.

Internal Audit Update.

S. Mattson

K.

Discuss Tax Abatement Agreement with Bauer Manufacturing LLC d/b/a NEORig.

M. Winberry

L.

Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.

M.

Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2017 – 9:30 A.M.

CALL TO ORDER

CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

ACTION AGENDA

1.

Workshop

Consider approval of proposed plan changes to the Self-Funded Insurance Plan for plan year 2018, effective January 1, 2018.

A. Houser

2.

Workshop

Consider Resolution making findings and authorizing an emergency repair contract with Wharton-Smith, Inc. as construction manager to make repairs to wastewater treatment plant.

N. McGuire

3.

Consider Fourth Amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 2016-2017.

S. Williams

4.

Consider Fourth Amendment to the City’s Capital Improvement Program Budget for FY 2016-2017.

S. Williams

5.

August 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report.

S. Williams

CONSENT AGENDA

6.

Workshop

Consider approval of disaster relief fund for City of Conroe employees.

K. Kreger

7.

Workshop

Consider annual payment to Montgomery County Hospital District (MCHD) as per the Interlocal Tower Agreement.

K. Kreger

8.

Workshop

Consider replacement of MultiSmart SCADA units for lift stations that were damaged during Hurricane Harvey.

N. McGuire

9.

Workshop

Consider approval of Blanket Purchase Orders for FY 2017-2018 Public Works Department.

N. McGuire

10.

Workshop

Consider approval of Blanket Purchase Order for Diesel fuel delivery for generators at wastewater treatment plant.

N. McGuire

11.

Workshop

Consider approval of Change Order to the existing Purchase Order with Graves Win Electric for the wastewater treatment plant.

N. McGuire

12.

Workshop

Consider LEM Construction Company Change Order requests for the Windsor Lakes Lift Station Project.

S. Taylor

13.

Workshop

Consider approval of Internal Audit Update.

S. Mattson

14.

Workshop

Consider Tax Abatement Agreement with Bauer Manufacturing LLC d/b/a NEORig.

M. Winberry

15.

Consider approval of amendment to Copano Pipeline easement authorizing cathodic unit installation near Water Well 21 at 10585 Little Egypt Road.

M. Winberry

16.

Consider City Council Minutes held September 5, 2017 and September 13 and 14, 2017.

S. Gorjón

17.

Payment of statements.

S. Williams

Adjourn.

