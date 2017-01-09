Conroe City Council to Hold Workshop Wednesday, January 11th and Regular Meeting January 12th

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2017 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

WORK SESSION

A. Discuss approving a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinance, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project, known as My Storage Locker #2. N. Mikeska B. Discuss final plat recordation of Grand Central Park, Section 7, a Unit Development. S. Taylor C. Discuss final plat recordation of Grand Central Park, Section 8, a Unit Development. S. Taylor D. Discuss Mowing Services Bid Award. S. Taylor E. Discuss a blanket purchase order for $75,000.00 to Iteris. S. Taylor F. Discuss radio tower lease with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC on the radio tower located at 401 Sgt. Ed Holcomb Blvd. S. Williams G. Discuss appointment to the 2017 Technical Advisory Committee of the Houston- Galveston Area Council. P. Virgadamo H. Discuss appointment to the 2017 Transportation Policy Council of the Houston-Galveston Area Council. P. Virgadamo I. Discuss Ordinance requiring camouflage as a condition of tower permits for towers in designated areas of the city. M. Winberry J. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551 relating to: · Performance Evaluation of Human Resources Director – 551.074 · Purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property – 551.072 · Consultation with attorney concerning the following pending claims and litigation: Sentmat EEOC Claim – Halperin vs. City of Conroe (annexation lawsuit) – SJRA GRP Contract litigation – Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process – 551-071 Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell

Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.

Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

RECESS

RECONVENE

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2017 – 6:00 P.M.

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

ACTION AGENDA

1. Workshop Consider approval of a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City of Code of Ordinance, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project, known as My Storage Locker #2. N. Mikeska 2. Consider Resolution appointing a member to the Conroe Civil Service Commission. A. Houser 3. Consider proposals for fully funded City Health Insurance. A. Houser 4. Workshop Consider Ordinance requiring camouflage as a condition of tower permits for towers in designated areas of the city. M. Winberry 5. Executive Session Workshop Consider approval of an increase of $500,000 to the purchase order for the Locke Lord Law Firm for legal services related to the Lone Star Regulations and DFC litigation and the SJRA GRP contract litigation and others for purchase of easement and right- of-way for Wilson Road Improvement Project. M. Winberry CONSENT AGENDA 6. Workshop Consider approval to move forward with final plat recordation of Grand Central Park, Section 7, a Unit Development. S. Taylor 7. Workshop Consider approval to move forward with final plat recordation of Grand Central Park, Section 8, a Unit Development. S. Taylor 8. Workshop Award Mowing Services Bid. S. Taylor 9. Workshop Consider approval of a blanket purchase order for $75,000.00 to Iteris. S. Taylor 10. Workshop Consider appointment to the 2017 Technical Advisory Committee of the Houston-Galveston Area Council. P. Virgadamo 11. Workshop Consider appointment to the 2017 Transportation Policy Council of the Houston-Galveston Area Council. P. Virgadamo

12. Workshop Consider radio tower lease with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC on the radio tower located at 401 Sgt. Ed Holcomb Blvd. S. Williams 13. Commission and Board Meeting absences. S. Taylor 14. Council Meeting Minutes held November 9 & 10, 2016, November 28, 2016, and December 8 & 9, 2016. S. Gorjón 15. Payment of statements. S. Williams

Adjourn.

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 6th day of January 2017.