Conroe City Council to hold Workshop on Wednesday, January 25th and Regular Meeting on January 26th

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2017 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Discuss Culvert Replacements and Drainage Improvements Bid Award.
|S. Taylor
|B.
|Discuss Change Order for Lockwood, Andrews, and Newnam, Inc. in the amount of
$93,506.50 for surface water project.
|S. Taylor
|C.
|Discuss Change Order No. 1 in the amount of $464,653.00 to Christensen Building Group to construct the remaining driving pad for the Fire Training Facility.
|K. Kreger
|D.
|Discuss contract with Terracon Consultants, Inc. to represent the City as a third party vendor and provide construction materials engineering services for Fire Station No. 7 and the Fire Training Facility – Amount not to exceed $66,619.00.
|K. Kreger
|E.
|Financial Management Policy Review including Purchasing Policy, Revenue Handling Manual, Investment Policy, Arbitrage Policy, and Post-Issuance Debt Policy.
|S. Williams
|F.
|Discuss amending City Ordinance to reflect an increase in Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District (LSGCD) rates.
|S. Williams
|G.
|FY 16-17 1st Quarter Investment Report.
|S. Williams
|H.
|OPEB Trust (Retiree Insurance) FY 16-17 1st Quarter Investment Report.
|S. Williams
|I.
|Internal Audit Update.
|S. Mattson
|J.
|Discuss Ordinance authorizing participation in Coalition of Cities for Entergy Texas, Inc. regulatory actions in 2017.
|M. Winberry
|K.
|Discuss Resolution appointing members of the Conroe Industrial Development Corporation Board of Directors.
|M. Winberry
|L.
|Discuss Resolution declaring Jyoti Americas, LLC in default of a Tax Abatement Agreement and asserting a claim for recapture of previously abated taxes.
|M. Winberry
|M.
|Discuss City of Conroe legislative program and authorize expenditures for lobbying activities in support of the program.
|M. Winberry
|N.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551 relating to:
· Consultation with attorney concerning the following pending claims and litigation: Sentmat EEOC Claim – SJRA GRP Contract litigation – Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process – 551-071
· Performance Evaluation of the Assistant City Administrator/Chief Financial Officer – City Secretary – Director of Community Development 551.074
Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|
Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECONVENE
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2017 – 9:30 A.M.
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
Adjourn.
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 20th day of January 2017.
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary
RECESS