Conroe City Council to hold Workshop on Wednesday, January 25th and Regular Meeting on January 26th

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

 

CONVENES:              WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES:           THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2017 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

 

 

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

 

 

WORK SESSION

 

 

A. Discuss Culvert Replacements and Drainage Improvements Bid Award. S. Taylor
B. Discuss Change Order for Lockwood, Andrews, and Newnam, Inc. in the amount of

$93,506.50 for surface water project.

 S. Taylor
C. Discuss Change Order No. 1 in the amount of $464,653.00 to Christensen Building Group to construct the remaining driving pad for the Fire Training Facility. K. Kreger
D. Discuss contract with Terracon Consultants, Inc. to represent the City as a third party vendor and provide construction materials engineering services for Fire Station No. 7 and the Fire Training Facility – Amount not to exceed $66,619.00. K. Kreger
E. Financial Management Policy Review including Purchasing Policy, Revenue Handling Manual, Investment Policy, Arbitrage Policy, and Post-Issuance Debt Policy. S. Williams
F. Discuss  amending  City Ordinance to  reflect  an  increase  in  Lone  Star  Groundwater Conservation District (LSGCD) rates. S. Williams
G. FY 16-17 1st Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams
H. OPEB Trust (Retiree Insurance) FY 16-17 1st Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams
I. Internal Audit Update. S. Mattson
J. Discuss Ordinance authorizing participation in Coalition of Cities for Entergy Texas, Inc. regulatory actions in 2017. M. Winberry
K. Discuss   Resolution   appointing   members   of   the   Conroe   Industrial   Development Corporation Board of Directors. M. Winberry
L. Discuss  Resolution  declaring  Jyoti  Americas,  LLC  in  default  of  a  Tax  Abatement Agreement and asserting a claim for recapture of previously abated taxes. M. Winberry
M. Discuss  City of  Conroe legislative  program  and  authorize  expenditures  for  lobbying activities in support of the program. M. Winberry

 

 

N. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551 relating to:

·         Consultation with attorney concerning the following pending claims and litigation: Sentmat EEOC Claim – SJRA GRP Contract litigation – Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process – 551-071

·         Performance Evaluation of the Assistant City Administrator/Chief Financial Officer – City Secretary – Director of Community Development 551.074

Reconvene Open Meeting

 Mayor Powell
 

Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

 

 

RECONVENE

 

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2017 – 9:30 A.M.

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE

 

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

 

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

 

ACTION AGENDA

 

1. Workshop Consider  amending  City  Ordinance  to  reflect  an  increase  in  Lone  Star Groundwater Conservation District (LSGCD) rates. S. Williams
2.   First amendment to the City’s Operating Budget for FY 16-17. S. Williams
3.   First amendment to the City’s Capital Improvement (CIP) Budget for FY 16-17. S. Williams
4.   November 2016 Monthly Financial Summary Report. S. Williams
5. Executive Session Workshop Consider Ordinance authorizing an employment agreement with Soco M. Gorjon to perform the duties of City Secretary. P. Virgadamo
6. Executive Session Workshop Consider Ordinance authorizing an employment agreement with Nancy Mikeska to perform the duties of Director of Community Development. P. Virgadamo
7. Workshop Consider Resolution appointing members of the Conroe Industrial Development Corporation Board of Directors. M. Winberry
8. Workshop Consider  City  of  Conroe  legislative  program  and  authorize  expenditures  for lobbying activities in support of the program. M. Winberry
CONSENT AGENDA
9. Workshop Award Culvert Replacements and Drainage Improvements Bid. S. Taylor
10.   Consider amendment to Appendix B of the Code of Ordinances prohibiting certain land uses within a specified area of city wells to protect the public water supply. S. Taylor
11. Workshop Consider Change Order for Lockwood, Andres and Newnam, Inc. in the amount of $93,506.50 for surface water project. S. Taylor
12. Workshop Consider Change Order No. 1 in the amount of $464,653.00 to Christensen Building Group to construct the remaining driving pad for the Fire Training Facility. K. Kreger

 

 

13. Workshop Consider contract with Terracon Consultants, Inc. to represent the City as a third party vendor and provide construction materials engineering services for Fire Station No. 7 and the Fire Training Facility – Amount not to exceed $66,619.00. K. Kreger
14. Workshop Financial Management Policy Review including Purchasing Policy, Revenue Handling Manual, Investment Policy, Arbitrage Policy, and Post-Issuance Debt Policy. S. Williams
15. Workshop FY 16-17 1st Quarter Investment Report. S. Williams
16. Workshop Consider Internal Audit Update. S. Mattson
17. Workshop Consider Ordinance authorizing participation in Coalition of Cities for Entergy Texas, Inc. regulatory actions in 2017. M. Winberry
18.   Consider  Resolution  amending  the  City  of  Conroe  Personnel  Policy  on Harassment. M. Winberry
19. Workshop Consider Resolution declaring Jyoti Americas, LLC in default of a Tax Abatement Agreement and asserting a claim for recapture of previously abated taxes. M. Winberry
20. Workshop Executive Session Consider Resolution authorizing Conciliation Agreement providing for settlement of EEOC complaint of Jose Sentmant. M. Winberry
21.   Council Meeting Minutes held January 11 & 12, 2017. S. Gorjón
22.   Payment of statements. S. Williams

 

 

 

Adjourn.

 

 

 

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 20th day of January 2017.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECESS

 