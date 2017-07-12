Conroe City Council is holding a Workshop July 12th and Regular Meeting July 13th

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel, to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor, in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 551 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

A. Discuss contract for annual landscaping services. M. Riggens B. Discuss the purchase of new playground equipment at Gibson Park (514 Lilly Blvd.). M. Riggens C. Discuss Ordinance amending Chapter 14, of the City of Conroe, Code of Ordinances, by the adoption of a new section, Section 14-42, Regulating the Use of Storage Containers on Residential Property and Prohibiting the Use of Storage Containers for Residential Dwellings. N. Mikeska D. Discuss Resolution consenting to the request of Lake Conroe Hills MUD, for municipal consent to incorporate 7.827 acres of land into the District. N. Mikeska E. Discuss Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 1, for municipal consent to incorporate 5.9464 acres of land into the District. N. Mikeska F. Discuss Tax Cab Ordinance. P. Dupuis G. Consider purchase of Ballistic Helmets and Ballistic Vest for officers and vehicles. P. Dupuis H. Discuss construction management proposal from Bleyl Engineering for the Windsor Lakes Lift Station Project. T. Woolley I. Discuss exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 9. T. Woolley J. Appointment of Planning Commission Member. Mayor Powell K. Discuss Resolution of the Conroe City Council, in support of a proposal by Entergy Texas, Inc. regarding the application of Entergy Texas, Inc. to amend its certificate of convenience and necessity to construct Montgomery County Power Station in Montgomery County in Public Utility Commission of Texas Docket No. 46416. Mayor Powell L. Review implementation progress with Waste Management. S. Williams M. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071, 551.072 and 551.074 relating to: Performance Evaluation of the Community Development Director

Discuss purchase of right-of-way

SJRA GRP Contract Litigation

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC process

Contemplated litigation related to Series 2017 Water and Sewer Revenue Bonds Reconvene Open Meeting Mayor Powell N. Review of Schedule of Events and consideration and approval of a Resolution authorizing Publication of Notice of Intention to Issue 2017A Certificates of Obligation. S. Williams O. Review of Schedule of Events and consideration and approval of a Resolution authorizing Publication of Notice of Intention to Issue 2017B Certificate of Obligation. S. Williams P. Review Schedule of Events for Water and Sewer Revenue Bonds. S. Williams Q. Resolution opposing the 2018 increase to the rates charged by the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District. M. Winberry Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda. Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

Citizen inquiries are limited to 3 minutes per person, three speakers to a subject. Preference is given to speakers addressing agenda items. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision by Council shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.

1. Workshop Consider Ordinance amending Chapter 14, of the City of Conroe, Code of Ordinances, by the adoption of a new section, Section 14-42, Regulating the Use of Storage Containers on Residential Property and Prohibiting the Use of Storage Containers for Residential Dwellings. N. Mikeska 2. Workshop Consider approval of exception to building setback widths for Grand Central Park Section 9. T. Woolley 3. Resolution appointing the City of Conroe Municipal Court Clerk. S. Williams 4. Set Public Hearing for the FY 2017-2018 Operating Budget. S. Williams 5. Workshop Review of Schedule of Events and consideration and approval of a Resolution authorizing Publication of Notice of Intention to Issue 2017A Certificates of Obligation. S. Williams 6. Workshop Review of Schedule of Events and consideration and approval of a Resolution authorizing Publication of Notice of Intention to Issue 2017B Certificates of Obligation. S. Williams 7. Workshop Consider Resolution opposing the 2018 increase to the rates charged by the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation. M. Winberry 8. Workshop Executive Session Consider agreement for escrow deposit and safekeeping of certain funds representing contested and disputed charges under SJRA GRP contract and providing for the distribution and payment of such funds to the prevailing party in certain litigation styled No. D-1-GN-16-004151; Ex Parte San Jacinto River Authority; 98th Judicial District Court of Travis County, Texas. M. Winberry 9. Workshop Executive Session Consider Resolution authorizing litigation to seek an expedited declaratory judgement related to the proposed issuance of City of Conroe Water and Sewer Revenue Bonds, Series 2017 and authorizing the Winstead Law Firm to represent the City of Conroe in such litigation. M. Winberry CONSENT AGENDA 10. Workshop Consider contract for annual landscaping services. M. Riggens 11. Workshop Consider the purchase of new playground equipment at Gibson Park (514 Lilly Blvd.) M. Riggens 12. Workshop Consider and adopt a Resolution consenting to the request of Lake Conroe Hills MUD, for municipal consent to incorporate 7.827 acres of land into the District. N. Mikeska 13. Workshop Consider and adopt a Resolution consenting to the request of Municipal Utility District No. 1, for municipal consent to incorporate 5.9464 acres of land into the District. N. Mikeska 14. Workshop Consider purchase of Ballistic Helmets and Ballistic Vest for officers and vehicles. P. Dupuis 15. Workshop Consider approval of construction management proposal from Bleyl Engineering for the Windsor Lakes Lift Station Project. T. Woolley 16. Workshop Consider appointment of Planning Commission Member. Mayor Powell 17. Workshop Consider Resolution of Conroe City Council in support of a proposal by Entergy Texas, Inc. regarding the application of Entergy Texas, Inc. to amend its certificate of convenience and necessity to construct Montgomery County Power Station in Montgomery County in Public Utility Commission of Texas Docket No. 46416. Mayor Powell 18. Reappointment of Paul Virgadamo to the Montgomery County Emergency Communication District Board of Managers (911). Mayor Powell 19. Consider City Council Minutes held June 21 and 22, 2017. S. Gorjón 20. Payment of statements. S. Williams

