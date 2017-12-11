CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO MEET DECEMBER 13TH AND 14TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2017 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2017 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Discuss contract for Park Custodial Services.
|M. Riggens
|B.
|Discuss the installation of a bust at Conroe Founders Plaza.
|M. Riggens
|C.
|Discuss Texas Commission on the Arts – Cultural District Designation.
|V. Endsley
|D.
|Discuss procurement of a Mold Remediation Contractor – Fire Station No. 4.
|K. Kreger
|E.
|Discuss new training classroom, berm enhancements, and new drainage for the training facility.
|P. Dupuis
|F.
|Discuss Ordinance for the Annexation of Parcel 2017-01, which includes the area known as Saddle and Surrey, as presented in Public Hearings held on November 8, 2017 and November 9, 2017, effective December 31, 2017, 11:59 p.m.
|N. Mikeska
|G.
|Discuss Ordinance for the Annexation of Parcel 2017-02, which includes the area known as Lake Lorraine, as presented in Public Hearings held on November 8, 2017 and November 9, 2017, effective December 31, 2017, 11:59 p.m.
|N. Mikeska
|H.
|Discuss Ordinance for the Annexation of Parcel 2017-03, which includes the area known as Pine Lake, as presented in Public Hearings held on November 8, 2017 and November 9, 2017, effective December 31, 2017, 11:59 p.m.
|N. Mikeska
|I.
|Discuss Ordinance for the Annexation of Parcel 2017-04, which includes the area known as White Oak Ranch, as presented in Public Hearings held on November 8, 2017 and November 9, 2017, effective December 31, 2017, 11:59 p.m.
|N. Mikeska
|J.
|Discuss Ordinance amending the City of Conroe’s 3-Year Annexation Plan, to include Parcel No. 2017-07, Lakewood Estates Area; 2017-08, Lake Conroe Village; 2017-09 Riverbrook–Forest Hills; 2017-10, Carriage Hills; as presented in Council Workshop on October 12, 2017.
|N. Mikeska
|K.
|Discuss proposed changes to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 14-82 – Group Homes – Amendments to International Building Code.
|N. Mikeska
|L.
|Discuss proposed changes to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 90 – Signs.
|N. Mikeska
|M.
|Discuss a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project known as the Poplar Business Park, located off Old 105.
|N. Mikeska
|N.
|Discuss approving multiple variances: a variance to The Tree Ordinance, a variance to the Parking Requirements, and a variance to Building Set-Back Lines; for a commercial project, known as The Father’s House, a Church located at 1127 South 1st Street and Silverdale.
|N. Mikeska
|O.
|Discuss Resolution consenting to the creation of MUD 152, as an Out-of-City, ETJ Municipal Utility District, located southeast of the City of Conroe and partially within the City of Conroe’s ETJ and partially located in an area not included in any extraterritorial jurisdiction.
|N. Mikeska
|P.
|Discuss the 2016 CDBG Comprehensive Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) for submission to HUD.
|N. Mikeska
|Q.
|Discuss Resolution re-appointing members to the City of Conroe Community Development Block Grant Citizens Advisory Committee and setting their terms of appointment.
|N. Mikeska
|R.
|Discuss Resolution re-appointing a member to the City of Conroe Electrical Trade Board per City Ordinances, and setting terms of appointment.
|N. Mikeska
|S.
|Discuss Resolution re-appointing a member to the City of Conroe Plumbing Trade Board per City Ordinances, and setting terms of appointment.
|N. Mikeska
|T.
|Discuss Cobb Fendley’s professional services proposal for the Sgt. Ed Holcomb Water Line Extension.
|T. Woolley
|U.
|Discuss request for the abandonment of a 1.50-acre Combination Sidewalk, Drainage, and Utility Easement for the Spirit of Texas Bank Development.
|T. Woolley
|V.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct a Public Hearing for the abandonment of a 1.50-acre Combination Sidewalk, Drainage, and Utility Easement for the Spirit of Texas Bank Development.
· Conduct hearing and receive comments
· Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|W.
|Discuss Liquidated Damages – Traffic Signal at Loop 336 and IH-45.
|T. Woolley
|X.
|Discuss bid results for Wilson Road East Project.
|T. Woolley
|Y.
|Discuss bid results for the Plantation Drive and League Line Road Sidewalk Projects.
|T. Woolley
|Z.
|Discuss bid results for Safe School Access Improvements Project.
|T. Woolley
|AA.
|Discuss CIP Railroad Crossing Upgrade – Crighton Road at IH-45.
|T. Woolley
|BB.
|Presentation of Grand Park Section 4 Replat No. 1, a Unit Development, for discussion and approval to move forward toward final plat recordation.
|T. Woolley
|CC.
|Discuss extension of Emergency Rental Generators Contract for Wastewater Treatment Plant.
|N. McGuire
|DD.
|Discuss rental of Emergency Pumps at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
|N. McGuire
|EE.
|Discuss bid for Owen Theater audio equipment.
|S. Williams
|FF.
|Discuss Bond Underwriters.
|S. Williams
|GG.
|Discuss Resolution appointing a Director to the Board of the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District.
|M. Winberry
|HH.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071, 551.072 and 551.074 relating to:
· Performance Evaluation of the Fire Chief.
· Discuss land acquisition.
· Discuss acquired building on Wilson Road East.
· Discuss property for lift station at new wastewater treatment plant.
· SJRA GRP Contract Litigation.
· Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules. Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
|Briefing – The Council will be briefed on and may discuss any item on the Action Agenda.
|Council Members Inquiry Time – Pursuant to Tex. Gov. Code Sec. 551.042 the Mayor or Council Members may inquire about a subject not specifically listed on this agenda. Responses are limited to a recitation of existing policy or a statement of specific factual information given in response to the inquiry. Any deliberation or decision shall be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda of a future meeting.
RECESS
RECONVENE
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2017 – 6:00 P.M.
INVOCATION/PLEDGE PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider an Ordinance for the Annexation of Parcel 2017-01, which includes the area known as Saddle and Surrey, as presented in Public Hearings held on November 8, 2017 and November 9, 2017, effective December 31, 2017, 11:59 p.m.
|N. Mikeska
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider an Ordinance for the Annexation of Parcel 2017-02, which includes the area known as Lake Lorraine, as presented in Public Hearings held on November 8, 2017 and November 9, 2017, effective December 31, 2017, 11:59 p.m.
|N. Mikeska
|3.
|Workshop
|Consider an Ordinance for the Annexation of Parcel 2017-03, which includes the area known as Pine Lake, as presented in Public Hearings held on November 8, 2017 and November 9, 2017, effective December 31, 2017, 11:59 p.m.
|N. Mikeska
|4.
|Workshop
|Consider an Ordinance for the Annexation of Parcel 2017-04, which includes the area known as White Oak Ranch, as presented in Public Hearings held on November 8, 2017 and November 9, 2017, effective December 31, 2017, 11:59 p.m.
|N. Mikeska
|5.
|Workshop
|Consider an Ordinance amending the City of Conroe’s 3-Year Annexation Plan, to include Parcel No. 2017-07, Lakewood Estates Area; 2017-08, Lake Conroe Village; 2017-09 Riverbrook-Forest Hills; 2017-10, Carriage Hills; as presented in Council Workshop on October 12, 2017.
|N. Mikeska
|6.
|Workshop
|Consider changes to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 14-82 – Group Homes – Amendments to International Building Codes.
|N. Mikeska
|7.
|Workshop
|Consider changes to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 90 – Signs.
|N. Mikeska
|8.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project known as the Poplar Business Park, located off Old 105.
|N. Mikeska
|9.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of multiple variances: a variance to The Tree Ordinance, a variance to the Parking Requirements, and a variance to Building Set-Back Lines; for a commercial project, known as The Father’s Home, a Church located at 1127 South 1st Street at Silverdale.
|N. Mikeska
|10.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of a Resolution consenting to the creation of Municipal Utility District 152, as an Out-of-City, ETJ Municipal Utility District, located southeast of the City of Conroe and partially within the City of Conroe’s ETJ and partially located in an area not included in any extraterritorial jurisdiction.
|N. Mikeska
|11.
|Workshop
|Consider abandonment of a 1.50-acre Combination Sidewalk, Drainage, and Utility Easement for the Spirit of Texas Bank Development.
|T. Woolley
|12.
|Workshop
|Consider Liquidated Damages – Traffic Signal at Loop 336 and IH-45.
|T. Woolley
|13.
|October 2017 Monthly Financial Summary Report.
|S. Williams
|CONSENT AGENDA
|14.
|Workshop
|Consider contract for Park Custodial Services.
|M. Riggens
|15.
|Workshop
|Consider the installation of a bust at Conroe Founders Plaza.
|M. Riggens
|16.
|Consider appointment of a member to the Conroe Civil Service Commission.
|A.Houser
|17.
|Workshop
|Consider procurement of a Mold Remediation Contractor for Fire Station No. 4.
|K. Kreger
|18.
|Workshop
|Consider new training classroom, berm enhancements, and new drainage for the training facility.
|P. Dupuis
|19.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of the 2016 CDBG Comprehensive Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) for submission to HUD.
|N. Mikeska
|20.
|Workshop
|Consider a Resolution re-appointing members to the City of Conroe Community Development Block Grant Citizens Advisory Committee and setting their terms of appointment.
|N. Mikeska
|21.
|Workshop
|Consider a Resolution re-appointing a member to the City of Conroe Electrical Trade Board per City Ordinance, and setting terms of appointment.
|N. Mikeska
|22.
|Workshop
|Consider a Resolution re-appointing a member to the City of Conroe Plumbing Trade Board per City Ordinance, and setting terms of appointment.
|N. Mikeska
|23.
|Workshop
|Consider Cobb Fendley’s professional services proposal for the Sgt. Ed Holcomb Water Line Extension.
|T. Woolley
|24.
|Workshop
|Consider bid results for Wilson Road East Project.
|T. Woolley
|25.
|Workshop
|Consider bid results for the Plantation Drive and League Line Road Sidewalk Projects.
|T. Woolley
|26.
|Workshop
|Consider bid results for Safe School Access Improvements Projects.
|T. Woolley
|27.
|Workshop
|Consider the CIP Railroad Crossing Upgrade – Crighton Road at IH-45.
|T. Woolley
|28.
|Workshop
|Consider Grand Central Park Section 4 Replat No. 1, a Unit Development, for approval to move forward toward final plat recordation.
|T. Woolley
|29.
|Workshop
|Consider extension of Emergency Rental Generators Contract for Wastewater Treatment Plant.
|N. McGuire
|30.
|Workshop
|Consider rental of Emergency Pumps at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
|N. McGuire
|31.
|Workshop
|Consider bid award for Owen Theater Audio Equipment.
|S. Williams
|32.
|Workshop
|Consider Bond Underwriters.
|S. Williams
|33.
|Workshop
|Consider Resolution appointing a Director to the Board of the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District.
|M. Winberry
|34.
|Consider Ordinance authorizing participation with other Entergy service area cities in regulatory proceedings at the Texas Public Utility Commission concerning Entergy Texas, Inc.
|M. Winberry
|35.
|Commission and Board Meeting absences.
|T. Woolley
|36.
|Consider Regular Council Meeting Minutes held October 11 and 12, 2017, October 25 and 26, 2017, and Special Council Meeting Minutes held October 26, 2017.
|S. Gorjón
|37.
|Payment of Statements.
|S. Williams
ADJOURN
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 8th day of December, 2017.
Soco M. Gorjón, City Secretary