CONROE CITY COUNCIL TO MEET DECEMBER 13TH AND 14TH

1. Workshop Consider an Ordinance for the Annexation of Parcel 2017-01, which includes the area known as Saddle and Surrey, as presented in Public Hearings held on November 8, 2017 and November 9, 2017, effective December 31, 2017, 11:59 p.m. N. Mikeska

2. Workshop Consider an Ordinance for the Annexation of Parcel 2017-02, which includes the area known as Lake Lorraine, as presented in Public Hearings held on November 8, 2017 and November 9, 2017, effective December 31, 2017, 11:59 p.m. N. Mikeska

3. Workshop Consider an Ordinance for the Annexation of Parcel 2017-03, which includes the area known as Pine Lake, as presented in Public Hearings held on November 8, 2017 and November 9, 2017, effective December 31, 2017, 11:59 p.m. N. Mikeska

4. Workshop Consider an Ordinance for the Annexation of Parcel 2017-04, which includes the area known as White Oak Ranch, as presented in Public Hearings held on November 8, 2017 and November 9, 2017, effective December 31, 2017, 11:59 p.m. N. Mikeska

5. Workshop Consider an Ordinance amending the City of Conroe’s 3-Year Annexation Plan, to include Parcel No. 2017-07, Lakewood Estates Area; 2017-08, Lake Conroe Village; 2017-09 Riverbrook-Forest Hills; 2017-10, Carriage Hills; as presented in Council Workshop on October 12, 2017. N. Mikeska

6. Workshop Consider changes to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 14-82 – Group Homes – Amendments to International Building Codes. N. Mikeska

7. Workshop Consider changes to the Code of Ordinances Chapter 90 – Signs. N. Mikeska

8. Workshop Consider approval of a variance or exception or mitigation to Chapter 102, Vegetation, of the City Code of Ordinances, AKA, The Tree Ordinance, for a commercial project known as the Poplar Business Park, located off Old 105. N. Mikeska