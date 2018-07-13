CONROE CITY COUNCIL RETREAT IS JULY 19TH

NOTICE OF MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL RETREAT AGENDA

Emergency Operations Center – City Hall 300 West Davis

Conroe, TX 77301

CONVENES: Thursday, July 19, 2018 – 8:00 a.m. to Completion

THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL WILL CONTINUE UNTIL THE MEETING IS COMPLETED OR RESERVE THE RIGHT TO RECONVENE THE MEETING, IF NECESSARY, ON FRIDAY, JULY 20, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. AT THE SAME LOCATION.

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

Convene Meeting Mayor Powell

Overview 2018 – 2019 Operating Budget Steve Williams

Overview 2018 – 2019 Capital Improvement Program/Road Projects Steve Williams

Discussion Items – This time will be utilized to present an overview of pertinent information. Mayor and Council will have an opportunity to ask questions or request follow-up information.

Wrap-Up

Adjourn

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on July 13, 2018.

SOCO M. GORJÓN, CITY SECRETARY