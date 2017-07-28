Conroe City Council Special meeting August 2nd

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST. CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2017 – 9:30 A.M. – ADJOURN

A. Discussion of the Proposed FY 17-18 Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Budget S.Williams B. Submission of the 2017 Effective and Rollback Tax Rates S. Williams C. Consider a tax rate of $0.4175 and set two Public Hearings on the FY 17-18 tax rate. S. Williams D. Certification of Excess Debt Collections for FY 16-17. S. Wiliams E. Certification of Debt Service Collection Rate for FY 17-18. S. Williams

