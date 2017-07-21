Conroe City Council Special Meeting July 24th

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST. CONVENES: MONDAY, JULY 24, 2017 – 10:00 A.M. – ADJOURN

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will go into closed session pursuant to Chapter 661 of the Texas Government Code

Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session Mayor Powell

pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 relating to:

SJRA GRP Contract litigation

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC appeal

