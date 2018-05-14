CONROE CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING MAY 16TH

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16, 2018 – 2:30 P.M.

EXECUTIVE SESSION At any time during the WORK SESSION or ACTION AGENDA the City Council may announce it will goInto closed session pursuant to Chapter 661 of the Texas Government Code to receive advice from legal counsel,to discuss matters of land acquisition, personnel matters or other lawful matters that are specifically related to items listed on this agenda. Prior to any such closed session the Mayor,in open session, will identify the agenda item to be discussed and the section or sections of Chapter 561 under which the closed discussion is authorized.

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

INVOCATION/PLEDGE

ACTION AGENDA

Canvass results of General Election held May 05, 2018 and declare win

Administer Oath of Office to incoming Council

Consider Ordinance ordering a Runoff El

Adjourn.

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 11th day of May 2018.