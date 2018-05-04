Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

CONROE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP AND MEETING MAY 9TH AND 10TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.

 

CONVENES:              WEDNESDAY, MAY 9, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, MAY 10, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN

 

 

 

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL

 

WORK SESSION

 

 

A. Discuss Performance Based Cash Incentive for NEORig. J. Matthews
B. Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center Feasibility Study update. M. Riggens
C. Discuss contract for Utility Bill Printing and Mailing Services. S. Williams
D. Discuss the Grace Crossing Extension bids. T. Woolley
E. Discuss Consolidated Communications estimate for the SH 105 Access Management project. T. Woolley
F. Discuss amendment to a Developer Participation Agreement between the City and TPLC29. T. Woolley
G. Transportation update presented by The Goodman Corporation. T. Woolley
H. CIP update. T. Woolley
I. Discuss Ordinance adopting a settlement agreement setting rates and establishing tariffs for the provision of gas utility service by SiENERGY LP. M. Winberry
J. Discuss parking issues along SH 105 in conjunction with the Access Management project. T. Woolley
K. Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 and 551.072 relating to:

·         Discuss value, purchase or exchange of real property

·         SJRA GRP Contract litigation

·         Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules

Reconvene Open Meeting

 Mayor Powell

 

RECESS

 

RECONVENE THURSDAY, MAY 10, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.

CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE

 

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

 

CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES

 

ACTION AGENDA

 

1. Workshop Consider awarding contract for the Grace Crossing Extension project. T. Woolley
2. Workshop Consider  Consolidated  Communications  estimate  for  the  SH  105  Access Management project. T. Woolley
3. Workshop Consider amendment to a Developer Participation Agreement between the City and TPLC29. T. Woolley
4. Workshop Consider  an  Ordinance  adopting  a  settlement  agreement  setting  rates  and establishing tariffs for the provision of gas utility service by SiENERGY LP. M. Winberry
CONSENT AGENDA
5. Workshop Consider approval of Performance Based Cash Incentive for NEORig. D. Scheiner
6. Workshop Consider award of Contract for Utility Bill Printing and Mailing Services. S. Williams
7. Consider   Master   Agreement  –  Other  Post-Employment  Benefits  (OPEB) Actuarial Valuations. S. Williams
8. Consider Master Interlocal Purchase Agreement with the North Central Texas Council of Governments. S. Williams
9. Consider Agreement for exchange of real property with Ivana Naumovic for acquisition of property for new wastewater treatment plant outfall. T. Woolley
10. Commission and Board Meeting absences. T. Woolley
11. Council Meeting Minutes of April 11 and 12, 2018. S. Gorjón
12. Payment of Statements. S. Williams

 

 

 

Adjourn

 

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 4th day of May 2018.

 

 