CONROE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP AND MEETING MAY 9TH AND 10TH

1. Workshop Consider awarding contract for the Grace Crossing Extension project. T. Woolley

2. Workshop Consider Consolidated Communications estimate for the SH 105 Access Management project. T. Woolley

3. Workshop Consider amendment to a Developer Participation Agreement between the City and TPLC29. T. Woolley

4. Workshop Consider an Ordinance adopting a settlement agreement setting rates and establishing tariffs for the provision of gas utility service by SiENERGY LP. M. Winberry

CONSENT AGENDA

5. Workshop Consider approval of Performance Based Cash Incentive for NEORig. D. Scheiner

6. Workshop Consider award of Contract for Utility Bill Printing and Mailing Services. S. Williams

7. Consider Master Agreement – Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Actuarial Valuations. S. Williams

8. Consider Master Interlocal Purchase Agreement with the North Central Texas Council of Governments. S. Williams

9. Consider Agreement for exchange of real property with Ivana Naumovic for acquisition of property for new wastewater treatment plant outfall. T. Woolley

10. Commission and Board Meeting absences. T. Woolley

11. Council Meeting Minutes of April 11 and 12, 2018. S. Gorjón