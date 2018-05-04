CONROE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP AND MEETING MAY 9TH AND 10TH

NOTICE OF REGULAR CONROE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 300 WEST DAVIS ST.
CONVENES: WEDNESDAY, MAY 9, 2018 – 2:00 P.M. – RECESS RECONVENES: THURSDAY, MAY 10, 2018 – 6:00 P.M. – ADJOURN
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL
WORK SESSION
|A.
|Discuss Performance Based Cash Incentive for NEORig.
|J. Matthews
|B.
|Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center Feasibility Study update.
|M. Riggens
|C.
|Discuss contract for Utility Bill Printing and Mailing Services.
|S. Williams
|D.
|Discuss the Grace Crossing Extension bids.
|T. Woolley
|E.
|Discuss Consolidated Communications estimate for the SH 105 Access Management project.
|T. Woolley
|F.
|Discuss amendment to a Developer Participation Agreement between the City and TPLC29.
|T. Woolley
|G.
|Transportation update presented by The Goodman Corporation.
|T. Woolley
|H.
|CIP update.
|T. Woolley
|I.
|Discuss Ordinance adopting a settlement agreement setting rates and establishing tariffs for the provision of gas utility service by SiENERGY LP.
|M. Winberry
|J.
|Discuss parking issues along SH 105 in conjunction with the Access Management project.
|T. Woolley
|K.
|Recess Open Meeting in order to conduct Closed Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Chapter 551.071 and 551.072 relating to:
· Discuss value, purchase or exchange of real property
· SJRA GRP Contract litigation
· Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules
Reconvene Open Meeting
|Mayor Powell
RECESS
RECONVENE THURSDAY, MAY 10, 2018 – 6:00 P.M.
CALL TO ORDER CALL OF ROLL INVOCATION/PLEDGE
PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
CITIZEN INQUIRIES – NOT TO EXCEED 30 MINUTES
ACTION AGENDA
|1.
|Workshop
|Consider awarding contract for the Grace Crossing Extension project.
|T. Woolley
|2.
|Workshop
|Consider Consolidated Communications estimate for the SH 105 Access Management project.
|T. Woolley
|3.
|Workshop
|Consider amendment to a Developer Participation Agreement between the City and TPLC29.
|T. Woolley
|4.
|Workshop
|Consider an Ordinance adopting a settlement agreement setting rates and establishing tariffs for the provision of gas utility service by SiENERGY LP.
|M. Winberry
|CONSENT AGENDA
|5.
|Workshop
|Consider approval of Performance Based Cash Incentive for NEORig.
|D. Scheiner
|6.
|Workshop
|Consider award of Contract for Utility Bill Printing and Mailing Services.
|S. Williams
|7.
|Consider Master Agreement – Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Actuarial Valuations.
|S. Williams
|8.
|Consider Master Interlocal Purchase Agreement with the North Central Texas Council of Governments.
|S. Williams
|9.
|Consider Agreement for exchange of real property with Ivana Naumovic for acquisition of property for new wastewater treatment plant outfall.
|T. Woolley
|10.
|Commission and Board Meeting absences.
|T. Woolley
|11.
|Council Meeting Minutes of April 11 and 12, 2018.
|S. Gorjón
|12.
|Payment of Statements.
|S. Williams
Adjourn
I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board in City Hall, 300 West Davis, and in other places accessible to the public on the 4th day of May 2018.