The Conroe Health Care Center and the Huntsville Health Care Center, that take care of Senior Citizens, have several senior citizens from their Friendswood Center. They were displaced because of the storm. They Need Donations

KSTAR talked to BROOKE RODRIGUEZ-ADMINISTRATOR AT THE CONROE HEALTH CARE CENTER. To listen to the interview, click on the link below: http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/8-31-CONROE-AND-HUNTSVILLE-HEALTH-CARE-CENTERS.mp3