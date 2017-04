Conroe Homicide

On Sunday, April 2, 2017, at 9:15pm, Conroe Police Officers responded to a shots fired call at Tall Timbers Apartment complex, located at 1101 South Seventh Street, in Conroe. Officers discovered a deceased male from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Kevin Williams Johnson, 27 year old, of Conroe. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information may contact Detective Elias Perez at 936-522-3332 or police@cityofconroe.org.