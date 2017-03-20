Conroe ISD Parent Resource Center Hosts Resource and Transition Fair

CONROE, TEXAS (March 20, 2017) – The Conroe ISD Department of Special Education Services Parent Resource Center hosted the 13th Annual Resource and Transition Fair on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at The Woodlands College Park High School. Over 400 parents and students were able to meet with the experts to help prepare for the transition from high school to college and/or the work force. Approximately 70 vendors from colleges, vocational certificate programs, residential communities, estate planning /guardianship, and recreational programs were all in attendance.

In addition, students and parents had the opportunity to connect with community agency support and learn about recreational and social opportunities for all ages.

“The Conroe ISD Resource and Transition Fair is a wonderful annual event for families and students to connect with community resources and make plans for future success post high school,” stated Barbara Grogan, Conroe ISD Parent Liaison.

CISD Parent Liaison Lisa J. Rhein added, “It was heartwarming to see so many parents and students take advantage of the Transition and Resource Fair and gain direct knowledge of the services available for special needs families in our community.”

The following exhibitors came to the fair to support the families and students of Conroe ISD:

AGENCIES – Amerigroup, At Home Healthcare, Community Axess Ability Group, Department of State Health Services, Easter Seals, Maximus, MedCare Pediatrics, MCNA Dental, Molina Healthcare, Partners Resource Network-Path Project, Social Security Administration, Texas Children’s Health Plan, Texas Workforce Solutions Careers, TIRR Memorial Hermann, Tri County Behavioral Healthcare-IDD and MH Services, and Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Blind Services

COLLEGE/POST SECONDARY – Campus Selection, College Living Experience, Conroe ISD Career and Technical Education, Conroe ISD Transition Services, Eastern New Mexico University, Focus Academy, Fusion Academy, Houston Community College VAST Academy, Job Corps, Landmark College, Miller Rehab Driving, Move Forward with ADHD, and Texas A&M PATHS Program

COMMUNITY OUTREACH – Children’s Books on Wheels, CISD Newcomer’s Center, Interfaith of the Woodlands, Joyful Blessings, Lone Star Family Health Center, and The Learning Lane

DAY PROGRAMS/VOCATIONAL – Bridgewood Farms, Home Place of Texas, New Danville, Special Angels of the Woodlands, and TEAM Abilities

RESIDENTIAL/VOCATIONAL – Daymark Living, Lauren McKenna HCS, Mosaic, and Providence Place

ESTATE PLANNING/GUARDIANSHIP – Hayes and Wilson, Law Office of Stephanie Taylor Jahnz, MASS Mutual, The Benn Law Group, and The Seiler Law Firm

RECREATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES – Camp Blessing, Charis Hills Camp, Dance Dynamics, Elite Spectrum Care, Let Them Drum, Navigate Life Texas, Project Sunshine, Sailing Angels, Special Life Network, Texas Lions Camp, We Rock the Spectrum, and The Woodlands United Methodist Church Special Needs Ministry

SUPPORT GROUPS – Attention Deficit Disorder Association-Southern Region, Autism Share America, The ARC, Family to Family Network, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), and University of Houston Parent Education Project

For more information on Conroe ISD’s Parent Resource Center, please visit http://www.conroeisd.net/department/special-education/parent-resources/