Conroe ISD Student Artwork Featured at District-Wide Art Show

CONROE, TEXAS (September 13, 2017) – Conroe ISD hosted a District-Wide Art Show at the Dean L. Sadler Administration Building in Conroe on Saturday, September 9, 2017. The show featured student artwork from each campus highlighting the outstanding visual arts programs in our schools and community.

“Of the over 1,300 submitted artworks, 370 were chosen by a selection committee of art teachers to represent the best of K-12 visual arts in CISD,” stated Dr. Robert Horton, Coordinator of Fine Arts. “The CISD District-Wide Art Show gives our students a unique opportunity to display their talent and learning for an entire school year. We are grateful to their outstanding teachers for their exemplary work.”

Conroe ISD’s art program provides a quality, sequential and cumulative learning experience for all students. Student artwork has been featured in numerous periodicals and art books. The art show allowed families and members of the community to preview the exhibit which will be on display until August 2018.