Conroe ISD Students Compete in Regional & State Science Fairs

CONROE, TEXAS (April 10, 2017) – Over 250 students from Conroe ISD competed at the 58th Annual Science & Engineering Fair of Houston held February 24-25 at the University of Houston. The junior and senior high students qualified for this regional event at the CISD Science Fair earlier in the month.

Of those 250 students, 55 advanced to the state science fair, the Texas Science & Engineering Fair (TSEF), that was held in San Antonio March 31-April 1.

Eight Conroe ISD students also qualified for the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) as a result of their strong showing at the Science & Engineering Fair of Houston. These students are:

Life Sciences

Bioengineering: Andrew Kim, Academy of Science and Technology

Behavioral: Amaha Ghide, Academy of Science and Technology

Physical Sciences

Chemical Engineering: Jill Bohnet, The Woodlands College Park High School

Chemistry: Roshni Sen, Academy of Science and Technology

Mathematics: Shobha Dasari, Academy of Science and Technology

Team Life Science

Ajitha Anand, Nandika Nair, and Sreshta Margan – Academy of Science and Technology

These students will join other Grand Award winners from the Houston area in Los Angeles, California to compete in ISEF May 14-19, 2017.

Of the 55 students who competed at TSEF, 12 were recognized with special and/or place awards.

Special Awards

Broadcom Masters: Jack Northcott, McCullough JH; Caden Pfluger, Peet JH; Lauren Coonrod, McCullough JH; and Hayley Jue, Knox JH

Junior Stockholm Water Prize: Hudson Nash, Academy of Science & Technology

Office of Naval Research: Nathan Nguyen, McCullough JH; Steven Drabbant, Irons JH; Hannah Meiseles, Academy of Science & Technology; and Praneel Joshi, Academy of Science & Technology

Texas Academy of Audiology: Abby Frederickson and Alena Tas, McCullough JH

Texas Society of Statistics: Sithija Manage, Academy of Science & Technology

Place Awards:

Animal Sciences: Jack Northcott, 1st place, McCullough JH

Behavioral and Social Sciences: Hayley Jue, 2nd place, Knox JH

Energy-Chemical: Hannah Meiseles, 2nd place, Academy of Science & Technology

Energy-Physical: Praneel Joshi, 2nd place, Academy of Science & Technology

Environmental Science: Hudson Nash, 2nd place, Academy of Science & Technology

Mathematics: Lauren Coonrod, 2nd place, McCullough JH; Sithija Manage, 2nd place, Academy of Science & Technology

Physics and Astronomy: Steven Drabbant, 3rd place, Irons JH

Plant Sciences: Caden Pfluger, 1st place, Peet JH

“It is truly a recognition of the students’ hard work and dedication along with the support of their parents and teachers,” commented Sheryl Hime, Conroe ISD Science Coordinator. “We are so honored to have students representing Conroe ISD at ISEF.”

