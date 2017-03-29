Conroe ISD Trustees Recognize Swimming Champions

CONROE, TEXAS (March 29, 2017) – The Conroe Independent School District Board of Trustees gave special recognition to The Woodlands High School girls’ swimming team at their meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

The Woodlands High School’s Girls Swim Team competed in the 2017 6A Girls’ State Championship at the Texas Swimming Center in Austin on Saturday, February 18, 2017. The team competed against 49 6A teams and won the 2017 UIL Class 6A Girls’ Swimming State Championship by over 60 points.

Members of the swim team include Karsten Fields, Payton Neff, Lillie Nordmann, Lucie Nordmann, Emily Reese, Caitlin Reynera, Sydney Roycraft, Valerie Anne Staffeldt, and Vivian Yu.

The team won championships in several events at the meet. The 200-Yard Medley Relay team comprised of Lucie Nordmann, Karsten Fields, Emily Reese, and Valerie Anne Staffeldt won the 2017 6A Girls’ State Championship and set a new state record when they finished the race in 1:41.83 seconds, approximately one second faster than the second place team.

Members of the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay team, Lucie Nordmann, Emily Reese, Payton Neff, and Lillie Nordmann, won the 2017 6A Girls’ 400-Yard Freestyle Relay State Championship setting a new state record when they finished the race in 3:21.06 seconds, over five seconds faster than the second place team.

Lucie Nordmann won the 2017 6A Girls’ 50-Yard Freestyle State Championship by completing the race in 22.69 seconds, .40 seconds faster than her 2016 state championship time.

The same day, she also won her third consecutive 6A Girls’ 100-Yard Backstroke State Championship when she finished the race in 52.48 seconds, .86 seconds faster than her 2016 state championship time. Both of Lucie’s championship swims set state records.

The Woodlands High School Principal Mr. Gregg Colschen introduced Coach Kent Kirchner who presented this talented and deserving team along with Assistant Coach Kathryne Thom to the Board. Trustee Ray Sanders presented the state champions with plaques of recognition on behalf of the Board.

