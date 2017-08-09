Conroe ISD Welcomes New Teachers at Intro to CISD Conference

CONROE, TEXAS (August 9, 2017) – Conroe ISD hired approximately 500 teachers for the 2017-18 school year and welcomed them to the District during the Intro to CISD staff development that took place Wednesday, August 2, through Friday, August 4, at The Woodlands High School. Over the three days, teachers participated in a conference style event that helped them become acquainted with all things CISD.

The event was not only a time for new teachers to learn about District-focused initiatives and curriculum, but it was also a time for them to meet new colleagues. Additionally, teachers had the opportunity to visit a Classroom Showcase designed to highlight the best instructional practices for all grade levels and contents. At the Showcase, attendees were treated to instructional demonstrations with groups of students.

A Community Services Fair kicked off the Intro to CISD Conference by providing teachers access to community information all while enjoying a breakfast sponsored by the Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE). Principals joined the new teachers for a lunch sponsored by Woodforest Bank later that day. On Thursday, Capri Villas at The Lake provided breakfast to welcome the new hires.

