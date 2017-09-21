Conroe PD Homicide Investigation – Crime Stoppers Reward

The Conroe Police Department is seeking information in the death of Brian Moore that occurred August 23rd. Detectives have been diligently working this case and need additional assistance from the public with any pertinent information. In addition to Crime Stoppers $1,000 reward for information, the Conroe Police Department has partnered with Multi-County Crime Stoppers and added up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the death. The attached Crime Stoppers fliers are being circulated throughout the area.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit have been assisting in this investigation.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at approximately 10:55 pm, Conroe Police Officers responded to a wooded camping area in the southwest part of town near IH45 and Old Magnolia Road in reference to a deceased male.

After investigation and examination by the medical examiner, this crime was ruled a homicide. The victim is identified as Brian Keith Moore, 54 years of age, from Conroe. Brian was known to live in various homeless camps in the area.

The Conroe Police Department is seeking assistance regarding this crime. Anyone with information should contact the Conroe Police Department at (936)522-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number 17-08-0816. A reward of up to $6,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the homicide.