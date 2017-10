Conroe Special City Council Meeting November 2nd

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING CITY COUNCIL OF CONROE, TEXAS

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS – CONROE CITY HALL – 300 WEST DAVIS, CONROE WEDNESDAY, November 1, 2017 – 2:00 p.m.

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER – CALL OF ROLL

Closed session consultation with attorney pursuant to Texas Code Section 551.071 concerning the following pending claims and litigation:

SJRA GRP Contract litigation

Litigation with Lone Star Groundwater Conservation on District Rules and DFC appeal

Consider and take any appropriate action concerning the appeal of the establishment of desired future conditions by the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District ADJOURN

