Constable Hill’s 35th Annual Fundraiser

On Thursday, April 13th, hundreds of folks came out to show their support for Constable David Hill at Magnolia Jr. High, Magnolia Texas. There were several distinguished guests including Cowboy Dave Bayless, Montgomery County’s Fair Queen Shelby Walling, and “Lone Survivor” Marcus Luttrell. Jerry Bell commanded the grill and treated guests to Steak and his Famous Jalapeno Cream Corn as well as beans, bread, tea, and a sweet treat. The Young Republicans of Magnolia High School served guests along with countless volunteers, too many to name. Constable Hill would like to extend his sincerest thanks to everyone who contributed to make this event a success, including the over 700 guests.