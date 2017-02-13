CREDIT CARD ABUSE

REWARD OF UP TO $5,000 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE CHARGING AND/OR ARREST OF THE SUSPECT(S) IN THIS CASE.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Auto Theft Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for Credit Card Abuse.

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, a victim’s credit card was stolen from their vehicle in a parking lot located in the 3200 block of Westheimer Road in Houston, Texas. On the same day, a black female and male suspect used this credit card to make purchases at different shoe stores in the Galleria Mall. During these incidents, the suspects entered the shoe stores and charged an undisclosed amount of money on the victim’s credit card.

Video surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects during the incident.

Suspect Description:

Suspect #1: Black female, wearing a pink shirt, white pants, and white shoes.

Suspect #2: Black male, wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, and gray sweat pants.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

HPD 9250317