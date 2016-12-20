REWARD OF UP TO $5,000 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE CHARGING AND/OR ARREST OF THE SUSPECT(S) IN THIS CASE.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse.

On Tuesday, November 22, 2016, a victim’s credit card was taken from a locker in a fitness center located in the 6400 block of San Felipe Drive in Houston, TX. At approximately 8:00 p.m., a black male suspect used the stolen credit card to make purchases at a restaurant located in the 6000 block of Westheimer Rd. in Houston, TX. During this incident, the suspect entered the restaurant and charged over $400.00 on the victim’s credit card.

Video surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect during the incident. The same suspect is also seen in the parking lot getting into a gold Ford 4-door pick-up truck. The same suspect is also seen at multiple locations on different days using the same stolen credit card.

Suspect Description:

Suspect #1: Black, male, wearing a black baseball cap, black polo shirt, black pants and shoes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

