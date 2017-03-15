Crime of the Week

Multi-County Crime Stoppers, working with the Shenandoah Police Department, is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a reported credit card abuse case. The pictured suspect used at least one victim’s credit card information to purchase items at the Sam’s Club, in Shenandoah, on 01/20/2017. The suspect was observed using several credit cards, to purchase different items, on the same date, so there are possibly additional unidentified victims. After making the fraudulent purchases the suspect was seen leaving the Sam’s in the gray full sized truck, possibly a Toyota.

Please go to www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org to see photos of the suspects.

