Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

Multi- County Crime Stoppers:

Serving Liberty, San Jacinto and Montgomery Counties

MCSO Investigates Multiple Vehicular Burglaries

Crime of the Week 10-17-17

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Multi-County Crime Stoppers is seeking your assistance in identifying a suspect involved in multiple burglaries.

On October 5th 2017, The Woodlands units responded to several reports of vehicular burglaries, some of which were forced burglaries of motor vehicles where the windows were shattered out, others were of vehicles parked in garages after the garage doors were forced open. The following suspect was later found using stolen credit cards from one of the burglarized vehicles about 30 minutes after the alleged burglary occurred. Investigators are actively seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the attached photos which would help clear 13 separate burglary cases.

Information Source:

Detective J. Prince

Deputy S. Squier 10-16-17

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office