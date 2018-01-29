DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN THE MARCH 6TH PRIMARY IS FEBRUARY 5TH

Montgomery County

Early Voting Polling Location(s)

Any qualified Montgomery County registered voter may vote at any one of the following locations during the early voting period for the Election.

March 6, 2018 Primary Elections

Early Voting Dates and Times Tuesday, February 20 – Friday, February 23 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Saturday, February 24 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM Sunday, February 25 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Monday, February 26 – Friday, March 2 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

