Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN THE MARCH 6TH PRIMARY IS FEBRUARY 5TH

by | Jan 29, 2018 | Local News

Montgomery County
Early Voting Polling Location(s)

Any qualified Montgomery County registered voter may vote at any one of the following locations during the early voting period for the Election.

Acrobat Reader required.  get adobe

 

MAP/Photo/Directions Polling Location Physical Address City and Zip Location in Building
Get All Information North Montgomery County Community Center 600 Gerald Street Willis 77378 102/103 Community Room
Get All Information Lone Star Community Center
(Not the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe)		 2500 Lone Star Parkway Montgomery 77356 103/104 Community Room
Get All Information Magnolia Community Building
star representing new locationNew Location		 422 Melton Street Magnolia 77354 Main Room
Get All Information East County Courthouse Annex 21130 Highway 59 South New Caney 77357 Community Room
Get All Information South County Community Building 2235 Lake Robbins Drive The Woodlands 77380 Room 102
Get All Information Lee G. Alworth Building (Montgomery County Administration Annex) 207 W Phillips Street Conroe 77301 First Floor
Get All Information George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library
star representing new locationNew Location		 8125 Ashlane Way The Woodlands 77382 Meeting Room 101 and 102
Get All Information Election Central
(Limited Ballots, Special Forms of Early Voting, and Ballot by Mail only)		 9159 Airport Road

 