Deputies investigate possible hate crime

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of slashing a woman with a knife while yelling anti-Muslim slurs at her.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, told investigators that she was driving home from her job at North Cypress Medical Center, 21214 Northwest Freeway, at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday and was driving south on Huffmeister Road. A northbound red SUV swerved into the victim’s lane of traffic, narrowly missing her. The women then stopped in a parking lot on Huffmeister Road to compose herself. The driver of the red SUV made a u-turn and also pulled into the parking lot, according to the woman. The driver then exited the vehicle wielding a knife and shouting ethnic slurs at the woman. The woman told investigators that she used her arm to shield herself from the attack and sustained a laceration. A passenger in the red SUV then led the driver back into the vehicle a! nd the tw o men drove away. The victim then drove herself back to the North Cypress Medical Center emergency room for treatment.

The men are described as follows.

Suspect 1 is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 175 pounds with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and dark colored pants.

Suspect 2 is a white male, unknown height and hair color, with a thin build. He was wearing a white t-shirt and dark colored pants.

Both men were described as speaking with a thick country accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-221-6000.

