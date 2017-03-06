District Attorney Warns Against “Robocalls”

CONROE, TEXAS – The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has been made aware of a very concerning scam involving a fraudulent automated robocall that informs residents of non-existent warrants and requests personal identifying information in order to recall the fictitious warrant.

According to reports, the automated caller will state that the “District Attorney’s Office” is in the processing of issuing an arrest warrant. The automated robocall then instructs the call recipient to call a separate toll free number and provide their personal information such as date of birth, driver’s license information, and social security number in order to have the warrant recalled.

A governmental agency, such as a district attorney’s office will rarely, if ever, contact a wanted person by telephone and will never use an automated robo-calling system to do so. Community members should know that this scam has been reported many times throughout the United States. This scam has already been reported to federal law enforcement authorities. In addition, local law enforcement is aware of the scam and are actively investigating these incidents and are working to stop this activity.

If you ever receive an unsolicited phone call requesting money and/or your personal information over the phone, you should immediately be suspicious. If you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office at 936- 539-7800 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.