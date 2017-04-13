DPS Breaking the Mold Recruiting Event Set in Houston

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is inviting the public to attend Breaking the Mold: The Women of the Texas Highway Patrol recruiting event on April 27 in Houston. The event is scheduled for 6 ­- 9 p.m. at the Sheraton Suites Houston near the Galleria (located at 2400 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77027).

“DPS is one of the premier law enforcement organizations in the country and we are always looking for highly qualified men and women who have a strong desire to serve and protect their fellow Texans,” said DPS Region 2 Commander Philip D. Steen. “Diversity is essential to cultivating new ideas and perspectives, both of which are vital to our success in combating crime and terrorism. I urge anyone who is interested in a career at DPS to attend this event and learn more about opportunities within the department.”

Women from DPS serving in the Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Ranger Division, and Texas Highway Patrol Division will be on hand to talk about their positions and discuss possible career paths within the department.

For more information about DPS career paths, salaries or to submit an application, visit www.joindps.com.