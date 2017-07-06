DPS Commercial Vehicle Roadcheck Inspections Top 8,000

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) inspected 8,182 commercial motor vehicles as part of Roadcheck 2017, a national inspection initiative held annually aimed at enhancing commercial motor vehicle safety. The three-day inspection effort took place from June 6 – June 8, and included DPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troopers, specially trained Highway Patrol Troopers and civilian inspectors.

Approximately 23.6 percent (1,938) of the 18-wheelers, buses and other commercial vehicles inspected were placed out of service for a variety of safety violations until appropriate repairs could be made. Issues with brakes and defective vehicle lighting were among the most common infractions that led to out-of-service violations.

Additionally, drivers were checked for compliance with state and federal laws, and 225 drivers were placed out of service. Among the violations were failing to have the proper type of driver license for the vehicle being driven, improper logging of duty time, and driving over the maximum number of hours.

In all, DPS issued 1,994 citations and 22,346 warnings.

Sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, Roadcheck is designed to help reduce commercial vehicle highway fatalities through increased vehicle and driver safety, education and law enforcement activities throughout North America.