DPS Employees Give Back During the Holidays

HOUSTON – Members of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) donated several items to Cypress Assistance Ministries (CAM), a Houston based non-profit organization, providing food, clothes, and toys to families needing assistance in the northwest Houston area.

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 19, DPS employees donated items ranging from teddy bears to books and toys in support of the annual Christmas giving campaign, an opportunity for department members to give back to the communities they serve. Employees from DPS Region 2 participated in this yearly campaign, which supports a variety of local non-profit organizations.

Department members delivered approximately 300 items on Dec. 19 to Cypress Assistance Ministries.